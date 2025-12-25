聯乘 | Steve Harrison x Globe-Trotter

culture

英國陶瓷藝術家Steve Harrison與行李箱品牌Globe-Trotter合作推出「旅行杯Travelling Cup」聯名系列，ARTS&SCIENCE版本將於12月24日本東京南青山HIN / Arts & Science上架！

英國倫敦Blue Mountain School版本現已有售，限定版陶瓷杯套裝專為迎接聖誕佳節特別推出，包含十二個陶瓷杯和定製收納盒，陶藝家Steve Harrison與行李箱品牌Globe-Trotter長期創意合作又一力作。多年來，兩大單位致力於締造一款精心設計茶具收納盒，以便妥善存放精心製作陶瓷器皿，陪伴遠行。手工製作收納盒採用硫化纖維板製成，內部以輕質鋼板加固，充分呈現Steve對物料和造型深刻理解。

每隻獨一無二杯子都帶有Steve標誌性橘皮紋理，作為標誌性鹽釉工藝成果。十二隻杯子分別裝於一個深藍色Globe-Trotter旅行盒中，由英國工匠手工製造，每個箱子顏色都對應著特定銷售地點，藍色版本專供Blue Mountain School獨家推出。

Steve Harrison：

「Increasingly, I can’t travel anywhere without my mug cup. Wherever I find myself in the world, my most important companion is with me - a single vessel to serve the various rituals of making a drink.」

至於香港版本，即日起至2026年1月18日，於大坑THE SHOPHOUSE展示中！

最新展覽「12 Days of Christmas: Hong Kong by Steve Harrison」將展出最新馬克杯系列，以及與Globe-Trotter合作推出全新旅行箱，與Steve早期旅行箱Archives作品一同展出，展現一段漫長而專注旅程，一項深入探討攜茶旅行藝術個人研究。

系列靈感源於一個簡單而深刻個人儀式。小小杯子不只一件物品，更作為旅途中變幻莫測風景中永恆藉慰，代表著人們渴望將內在世界一部分——一個可以駐足、反思和舒緩瞬間，而且隨身攜帶Wherever one goes。對於這種深切需求，促使與Globe-Trotter自2016年首次合作以來，不斷將其正式化並提升到一個新高度。

「Globe-Trotter花了九年時間才將我的Prototype變成現實。」

「I just wanted the handle to become a flower.” When I observed a Julia Cup I had made for my wife, the movement of the flower pressing away from the body revealed its potential to be more than just a boss or a detail under a handle.

By letting go of any concerns that this could be seen as a flaw or an improper fixing, I released myself into a world where possibilities defy convention.」

