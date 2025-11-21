又中又英 | Campaign in poetry, govern in prose | 褚簡寧

Campaign in poetry, govern in prose. This expression may confuse many people, especially those whose first language is not English. The late Mario Cuomo, a Democrat, invented this expression over 30 years ago when he was the governor of New York. The expression refers to what politicians say during an election campaign and how they govern if they win. Most politicians use flowery (colourful) language, like in poetry, while campaigning. They promise voters they will move heaven and earth to improve their lives. To move heaven and earth means to try very hard to achieve a goal.



Donald Trump, a Republican, made many promises during his reelection campaign, including reducing food prices, lowering inflation, and ending the Russia-Ukraine war on day one as US president. He achieved none of those three things on his first day in office but did keep his promise to stop the huge flow of illegal immigrants. Politicians govern in prose when they win. Prose is considered the opposite of poetry. It is ordinary, not flowery. Those who win elections face the difficult realities of governing, such as inflation, affordable health care, and passing legislation.



Trump seldom governs in prose, unlike other US presidents. He is not an ordinary president. He has taken his political enemies to court, sued some media organizations, and insists food prices have gone down when they have not. But Trump was forced to face reality when Democrats won every race in off-year elections earlier this month. The results showed voters were most concerned about affordability and the economy. Opinion polls show Trump’s ratings are at record lows. He now partly governs in prose by starting to focus more on affordability.



＊＊＊＊＊＊



Campaign in poetry, govern in prose. 這句話或會令許多人困惑，尤其是那些母語並非英語的人。已故民主黨人馬里奧．古莫，在超過30年前當紐約州州長時，發明了這句話。這句習語談的是政客們在競選活動時所說的，以至他們勝選之後又會怎樣管治。大部分政客在競選時，都會用上華麗（flowery）的字眼，就像詩歌一樣。他們會承諾選民，為了改善民生將會move heaven and earth——to move heaven and earth是指用上移山倒海之功，竭盡全力去達成一個目標。



特朗普在他競選第二任當總統之位時，立下許多承諾，包括在當上美國總統的第一天便降低食品價格、減少通脹，以及結束俄烏戰爭。他上任的第一天，這3樣事情沒一樣能達成，不過他確實遵守諾言，阻止了非法移民的大量湧入。政客們在他們勝選之後，便會govern in prose。散文被視為詩歌的相反，它是日常的、平淡的，而非花拳繡腿（flowery）。勝選的人需要面對艱難的管治現實，包括通脹、負擔得起的醫療保健，以及通過立法。



不像其他美國總統，特朗普鮮有以散文的手法管治（governs in prose）。他屬於非一般的總統。他會將他的政敵如一些傳媒機構告上法院，又在食品價格居高不下時堅持它們已降低。然而，當民主黨在今月月初贏得了每一場地方選舉時，特朗普不得不面對現實。結果顯示，選民仍然最關注生活的可負擔性和經濟。意見調查顯示，特朗普的民望正處於歷史最低點。他現時在一定程度上有以散文的手法管治（governs in prose），開始較為專注民生的可負擔性。

[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻