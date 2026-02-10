升中面試｜專家破解7大熱門題型+小組討論應對策略 附題型參考答案｜中一自行分配學位2026

升中面試｜隨着2025 / 26學年《香港中學概覽》公布，下學年中一學位競爭更趨激烈。不少中學的面試部分佔總分百分之30至50，短短幾分鐘的表現，往往取決於學生能否真誠、清晰地展現自己。為此，《親子王》專訪御學軒教育集團創辦人兼主席鄧家豪（Gary Sir），從第一印象到熱門題型，提供實戰貼士與回應範例，助孩子自信應試。

升中面試｜7大熱門面試題型與回應示範+小組討論策略

Gary Sir將常見問題歸納為八大主題，並提供中英文回應範例，強調以真實經歷作答，避免背誦。

升中面試熱門面試題型1：個人背景

重點：誠實評估自己的強弱項，並提出改進計劃。

題目舉例：

What are your strengths and weaknesses？ Which subject do you like most？ Which subject do you find the most challenging / difficult？ What achievements are you most proud of？ What do you usually do to relieve stress？ What is your dream？

回應示範：

「我的強項是組織能力和數學思維，因為我能快速解決問題並有效安排時間。我的弱點是公開演講，因為我在眾人面前表達時容易感到緊張。為了克服這一點，我加入了辯論學會來提高我的表達能力和自信心。」

" Regarding my strengths, I am good at organization and mathematical thinking. This is because I can solve problems quickly and manage my time efficiently. On the other hand, public speaking is a weakness of mine. I tend to get quite nervous when I have to express myself in front of a crowd. To overcome this challenge, I have recently joined the debate club. I hope this will help me improve my speaking skills and build my self confidence."

升中面試熱門面試題型2：中學生活及期望

重點：深入了解學校背景，結合個人優勢說明選校原因。

題目舉例：

Why do you want to study in our school？ Describe our school with 3 adjectives. What do you expect to learn in secondary school？ Why should we accept you as our students？ If you were admitted to our school, which club would you like to join most？

回應示範：

「我想入讀 貴校主要有三個原因。首先， 貴校的科技教育非常先進，我對STEAM科目尤其有興趣，在 貴校學習一定獲益良多。其次， 貴校的體育設施完善，專注學業之餘，我亦希望能加入籃球隊發展我的運動才能。最後，我非常認同 貴校強調全人教育理念，希望能在多元化的環境中學習。」

"There are three main reasons I want to study at your school. First, your school offers advanced technology education, which aligns with my career goal of becoming an AI engineer. Second, your school has excellent sports facilities, and I hope to develop my athletic talents in the basketball team. Lastly, I resonate with your school's emphasis on holistic education and wish to learn in a diverse environment."

升中面試熱門面試題型3：規劃安排

重點：展示邏輯思維與解難能力，分步說明計劃。

題目舉例：

If you had to study for a math exam, attend a close friend's birthday party, and finish a chore for your parents all in one evening, how would you manage your time？ From your portfolio, I can see that your Chinese language is not as good as your other subjects. How will you improve it？

回應示範：

「多謝校長你的提點。我知道我的中文成績相比英文和數學稍為遜色，但我有決心去改善。首先，為了改善閱讀理解，我現在每天早上都會閱讀中文文章，藉此學習更多詞彙和句式。其次，我堅持每周寫中文日記，也會主動請中文老師推薦一些範文讓我研習。我相信只要持之以恆地練習和閱讀，定能收窄差距，令我的中文水平提升到與其他科目一樣優異。」

"Thank you, Principal, for your feedback. I know that my Chinese grades are slightly inferior compared to English and Mathematics, but I am determined to improve. First, to improve reading comprehension, I now read Chinese articles every morning to learn more vocabulary and sentence structures. Second, I insist on writing a Chinese diary every week. I also took the initiative to ask my Chinese teacher to recommend some model essays for me to study. I believe that as long as I practice and read consistently, I will definitely be able to narrow the gap and raise my Chinese standard to be as excellent as my other subjects."

升中面試熱門面試題型4：閱讀理解 / 看圖解說

重點：準確把握材料重點，先描述再發表看法。

題目舉例：

Based on this text or image, could you share your understanding or create an ending？ Do you have any questions for us？ Can you share your understanding based on this text or picture？

回應示範：

「文章介紹了線上學習的好處，例如安排時間更靈活，還可自訂學習模式，令學生得以跟隨自己的進度。據我所知，線上學習令學習更加個性化，適合不同學習風格的學生。但線上學習也可能令學生感到孤獨，因為人與人之間的親身接觸暫時以然難以替代。各取所需，我認為結合兩種學習模式是更好的選擇。」

"This passage introduces the benefits of online learning, such as more flexible scheduling and the ability to customize learning modes to follow one's own pace. As far as I know, online learning makes education more personalized and is suitable for students with different learning styles. However, online learning might also make students feel lonely, as face-to-face human interaction is currently difficult to replace. Weighing the pros and cons, I believe that combining both learning modes is the better choice."

升中面試熱門面試題型5：時事常識

重點：依據事實作答，結構可採「描述事件+個人看法+建議」。

題目舉例：

Do you know any local / global news？ What do you think about online learning？ Have you ever used AI to assist you in studying before？

回應示範：

「我覺得線上學習有好處也有缺點。好處是非常方便，我們不需出門就能上課，而且網上有很多有趣的資源，如影片和互動遊戲，讓學習變得更有趣。有聽不懂的地方，還可以重看錄影，對複習很有幫助。不過，線上學習有一些缺點。有時候，對着屏幕太久眼睛會很累，而且沒有同學在身邊，感覺有點孤單，討論問題也不像在課室裏那麼直接。另外，在家裏很容易分心，需要很強的自律能力才能專心上課。總的來說，我比較喜歡回學校見老師和同學，但網上學習也是一種很有用的學習方式。」

"I think online learning has both advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that it is very convenient. We don't need to go out to attend lessons. Also, there are many interesting resources online, like videos and interactive games, making learning more fun. If there is something I don't understand, I can re-watch the recordings, which is very helpful for revision. However, online learning has some disadvantages. Sometimes, looking at the screen for too long makes my eyes very tired. Also, without classmates around, I feel a bit lonely, and discussing questions is not as direct as in the classroom. Besides, it is easy to get distracted at home, so we need strong self-discipline to focus on the lesson. Overall, I prefer going back to school to see my teachers and

classmates, but online learning is still a very useful way to learn."

升中面試熱門面試題型6：生活經驗 / 模擬情景

重點：如實陳述經驗與感受，展示價值觀與判斷力。

題目舉例：

Do you have any social service experience？ Do you cook？ If your classmate cheats in an exam, will you tell the teacher？

回應示範：

「如我發現同學在考試作弊，我內心應該會感到掙扎，但最終會選擇告訴老師。第一，為了公平。考試是為了測試大家努力學習的成果，如果有人作弊卻拿到高分，這對那些認真讀書的同學不公平。第二，為了幫助那位同學。作弊是一種欺騙行為，如果他現在沒有被糾正，長大後可能會犯更大的錯誤。告訴老師其實是幫他導回正途，而不是害他。不過，我不會在全班面前大聲指責他，我會選擇在下課後到老師辦公室請老師處理。」

"If I discovered a classmate cheating on an exam, I would feel conflicted inside, but ultimately, I would choose to tell the teacher. First, for the sake of fairness. Exams are designed to test the results of everyone's hard work. It is unfair to the students who studied seriously if someone gets a high score by cheating. Second, to help that classmate. Cheating is a form of deception. If he isn't corrected now, he might make even bigger mistakes when he grows up. Telling the teacher is actually helping guide him back to the right path, not harming him. However, I

would not loudly accuse him in front of the whole class. I would choose to go to the teacher's office after class and ask the teacher to handle it."

升中面試熱門面試題型7：評判題

重點：有理有據表達立場，展現獨立思考。

題目舉例：

Do you think restricting Form One students from having lunch outside school is a good measure？ Driving causes a lot of pollution. Do you think we have to restrict private cars？ What do you think about restricting primary school students from using social media？

回應示範：

「我同意限制使用社交媒體，但不是完全禁止。首先，這是關於專注力。 我們很容易分心，這會損害我們的學業表現。其次，這是關於安全。 我們可能還不夠成熟去應對網路霸凌或假新聞。因此，我認為父母應該設定時間限制並監督我們的使用情況，而不是完全禁止它。」

"I agree with restricting usage of social media, but not a total ban. Firstly, it is about focus. We are easily distracted by notifications, which hurts our academic performance. Secondly, it is about safety. We might not be mature enough to handle cyber-bullying or fake news. Therefore, I think parents should set time limits and monitor our usage, rather than forbidding it completely."

升中面試熱門面試：小組討論環節

重點：真誠表達、聆聽他人、推動討論。

題目舉例：

How can our school better integrate technology in the classroom to enhance learning？ What kind of booth should we set up for a school fundraising bazaar？ How can we improve the school's environmental measures？

回應示範：

「大家早安。讓我們來討論一下最適合我們籌款義賣會的攤位。我建議設立一個我們親手製作的遊戲攤位，像是套圈圈或射擊遊戲。我的主要理由是低成本。不像賣食物，我們不需要購買昂貴的食材，所以我們可以為學校籌募更多善款。而且，遊戲可以給來賓與我們互動的機會，能吸引更多人。你們同意設立遊戲攤位嗎？還是你們比較傾向賣東西呢？」

"Good morning, everyone. Let's discuss the best booth for our fundraising bazaar. I suggest we set up a DIY Game Booth, like a Ring Toss or Shooting Game. My main reason is low cost. Unlike selling food, we don't need to buy expensive ingredients, so we can donate more profit to the school. Also, games are interactive and attract more people. Do you agree with a game booth, or do you prefer selling things？"

御學軒教育集團創辦人兼主席鄧家豪（Gary Sir）（圖片來源：受訪者提供）

文：林詩敏

