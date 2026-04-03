DSE英文科2026｜卷二寫作別再「吹水」！4個「高濃度內容」框架 議論文瞬間「升lv」

DSE英文卷二議論文想衝高分，最忌諱「空泛論述」——通篇堆砌「it is important」「we should do something」這類無營養表達，卻沒有具體案例、數據支撐。其實只要掌握4個「高濃度內容」框架，每段都有明確的邏輯鏈和落地細節，就能輕鬆擺脫「吹水」困境，讓文章深度和說服力直線上升。

DSE英文科2026｜框架1：問題-根源-對策（P-R-S）｜適用社會政策類題目

DSE英文卷二議論文想衝高分，最忌諱「空泛論述」。（示意圖）

核心邏輯：先量化問題的影響，再深挖背後的根本原因，最後給出對應的可操作對策，拒絕「只提問題不給方案」的空談。

段落結構：5段式

1. 開場：用香港本地數據點明問題嚴重性。

比如題目「Should the government provide more support for Hong Kong’s young people with mental health issues?」，開場可以寫：「According to the 2025 survey by the Department of Health, 1 in 3 secondary students in Hong Kong reported feeling persistent anxiety, yet only 15% of them have accessed professional counseling services. This gap highlights the urgent need for enhanced government support for youth mental health.」

2. 問題分析段：具體列舉問題帶來的負面影響，如學業下滑、社交隔離，甚至引發極端事件，避免籠統說「危害很大」。

3. 根源探究段：拆解問題的核心原因，而非淺層歸因。

比如青少年心理健康問題，根源不僅是學業壓力，還包括「social media comparison culture」「lack of parent-child communication」以及「school counseling services being understaffed」。

4. 對策提出段：針對每個根源給出具體方案，並說明預期效果。

例如「To address understaffed counseling teams, the government could allocate funding to hire 200 more school psychologists by 2027; this would ensure every secondary school has at least two full-time counselors, reducing the student-to-counselor ratio from 500:1 to 200:1.」

5. 結尾：升華對策的長遠意義，強調這不僅是解決當下問題，更是為香港培養健康的未來勞動力。

高濃度關鍵：每個對策都要「對應根源+有量化指標」，讓考官看到你的解決方案不是空想。

DSE英文科2026｜框架2：對比-反駁-立場（C-R-S）｜適用利弊二選一類題目

核心邏輯：不做「兩邊都對」的騎牆派，而是先客觀分析反方觀點，再逐一反駁，最後強化自己的立場，體現強烈的批判性思維。

段落結構：5段式

1. 開場：明確表達立場。

比如題目「Is e-learning more beneficial than traditional classroom learning for Hong Kong students?」，開場可以寫：「While e-learning has its drawbacks such as screen addiction risks, it is ultimately more beneficial for Hong Kong students due to its flexibility and access to global learning resources.」

2. 反方觀點段：誠實列出反方的合理之處。

如「Critics argue that e-learning reduces face-to-face interaction, which may hinder students’ social skill development.」，避免刻意貶低對方觀點。

3. 反駁論證段：針對反方觀點給出具體反駁，並用案例支撐。

例如「This concern can be effectively addressed by combining e-learning with weekly offline group projects. For instance, many schools in Hong Kong have adopted a ‘blended learning’ model, where students complete online modules and then collaborate in class to solve real-world problems; a 2026 HKEAA study found that this model improved students’ teamwork skills by 22%.」

4. 立場強化段：列舉支持自己觀點的核心理由，並加入數據佐證。

比如「E-learning allows Hong Kong students to access courses from top international universities like Oxford and Harvard, which is impossible for most traditional classrooms. Additionally, it enables students to learn at their own pace—slow learners can replay lectures, while advanced students can move ahead to more challenging content.」

5. 結尾：總結立場，強調「優勢大於劣勢」的核心邏輯，呼應香港教育數碼化的大趨勢。

高濃度關鍵：反駁不是「否定」，而是「提出解決方案」，讓你的立場顯得更客觀、更有說服力。

DSE英文科2026｜框架3：層遞-拓展-昇華（L-E-S）｜適用價值觀類題目

核心邏輯：從「個人→社區→社會」三個層面逐步遞進，讓論點層層深入，避免單一角度的扁平化論述。

段落結構（5段式）

1. 開場：定義核心價值。

比如題目「What are the benefits of volunteering for Hong Kong young people and society?」，開場可以寫：「Volunteering is not just a ‘charitable act’; it is a transformative experience that benefits young people individually, strengthens local communities, and builds a more cohesive Hong Kong society.」

2. 個人層面段：講述志願活動對個人能力的提升，並用具體例子支撐。

例如「For young volunteers, working in food banks or elderly care centers helps develop skills like communication, problem-solving, and empathy. A 2025 survey by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service found that 78% of student volunteers reported improved interpersonal skills after six months of service.」

3. 社區層面段：分析志願活動如何彌補社區服務的缺口。

比如「Volunteers play a crucial role in supporting underprivileged groups in Hong Kong—they organize free tutoring programs for low-income students in Sham Shui Po, and deliver meals to elderly residents living alone in Wong Tai Sin, filling the gaps left by limited government resources.」

4. 社會層面段：升華志願活動的長遠社會意義。

例如「On a societal level, volunteering fosters a culture of mutual help in Hong Kong. It breaks down the barriers between different social classes, as young people from wealthy families work alongside those from low-income backgrounds, promoting understanding and solidarity.」

5. 結尾：整合三個層面的意義，呼籲更多香港青少年參與志願活動，共建和諧社會。

高濃度關鍵：每個層面都要用「香港本地案例+數據」，避免泛泛而談「對個人好、對社會好」。

DSE英文科2026｜框架4：PEEL+反證（PEEL+）｜適用觀點證明類題目

核心邏輯：在經典的「Point-Evidence-Explanation-Link」基礎上，加入反證環節，讓論證更嚴謹、更立體。

PEEL+升級結構：Point（論點）→ Evidence（證據）→ Explanation（解釋證據如何支撐論點）→ Counterpoint（反證：如果沒有這個因素會怎樣）→ Link（回歸主題）

段落示範（題目：Do you agree that social media has more negative effects than positive ones on Hong Kong teenagers?）

Point：Social media has a detrimental impact on teenagers’ physical health.

Evidence：A 2026 study by the University of Hong Kong found that Hong Kong teenagers who spend over 4 hours a day on social media are 3 times more likely to suffer from myopia and sleep disorders than those who spend less than 1 hour.

Explanation：This is because excessive screen time strains the eyes and exposes teenagers to blue light, which disrupts the production of melatonin—the hormone that regulates sleep.

Counterpoint：Without such heavy social media usage, teenagers would have more time for outdoor activities like playing basketball or hiking, which are crucial for maintaining eye health and regular sleep patterns.

Link：This shows that social media’s negative impact on physical health is undeniable, supporting the view that its drawbacks outweigh its benefits for Hong Kong teenagers.

高濃度關鍵：Explanation是「靈魂」，必須講清「證據和論點之間的因果關係」；Counterpoint則讓你的論證更有說服力，避免片面性。

通用高分「避坑」指南

刪除空洞形容詞：把「very important」「extremely harmful」替換成具體數據或影響，比如用「reduces academic performance by 15%」代替「is very harmful to studies」。 優先使用香港本地素材：引用HKEAA、衛生署、香港社會服務聯會等機構的數據，比用國外案例更貼近題目，也更有說服力。 邏輯連接詞要精準：用「However」「Furthermore」「As a result」「In contrast」等連接詞串聯段落，避免邏輯混亂。

掌握這4個框架，你會發現DSE卷二寫作不用靠「吹水」湊字數，而是靠「高濃度內容」贏得考官青睞。平時練習時，根據題目類型對應使用框架，400字的文章也能寫得有深度、有力度。

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁：spencerlam.hk

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