雅思IELTS｜口試高頻題材「理想同事」 結合時事實例建構答案

「理想同事」是雅思口語Part 1日常問答、Part 3深度討論的高頻題材，尤其結合當下跨國團隊遠程協作、多元職場文化等時事熱點，能讓回答更具深度與鮮活度。以下整理分場景高分表達、時事結合實例及論證框架，幫你脫離模板化表述。

一、 Part 1 日常問答：貼近職場時事，簡潔回應

「理想同事」是雅思口語Part 1日常問答、Part 3深度討論的高頻題材，尤其結合當下跨國團隊遠程協作、多元職場文化等時事熱點，能讓回答更具深度與鮮活度。（示意圖）

高頻問題+時事結合表達+實例

Q1: What qualities do you think make a good colleague?

時事熱點：遠程協作效率、跨文化溝通意識

高分表達：strong cross-cultural communication skills; proactive in remote collaboration; reliable in task delivery; respect diverse working styles

回答實例：I believe a good colleague should have strong cross-cultural communication skills, especially now that many teams work remotely across different countries. They should also be reliable—finishing tasks on time without constant reminders, which is super important for keeping remote projects on track.

Q2: Do you prefer to work with colleagues who are similar to you, or different?

時事熱點：職場多元化價值、創新團隊建設

高分表達：embrace workplace diversity; bring different perspectives to problem-solving; complement each other’s strengths; foster innovation in teams

回答實例：I definitely prefer working with diverse colleagues. In today’s globalized job market, teams with people from different backgrounds can bring various perspectives to solve problems. For example, a colleague from Europe might focus on creative ideas, while someone from Asia could pay more attention to practical details—we can complement each other perfectly.

Q3: How do you get along with difficult colleagues?

時事熱點：跨部門協作衝突、遠程團隊矛盾化解

高分表達：communicate openly and respectfully; focus on common goals; adapt to different working rhythms; resolve conflicts through constructive dialogue

回答實例：When dealing with difficult colleagues, I usually try to communicate openly, especially in remote teams where misunderstandings are common. I’ll focus on our shared project goals instead of personal differences, and adjust my working rhythm if needed—like sending detailed updates if they prefer clear, written information over casual calls.

延伸閱讀：IELTS英語｜雅思口試Speaking救星 3個萬能句式應對所有話題

二、 Part 2 個人經歷：結合時事場景，講述真實故事

高頻話題：Describe a colleague who has helped you a lot.

黃金框架：時事背景引入 → 具體幫助行動 → 結果影響 → 個人感悟

高分實例模板（結合跨國遠程項目熱點）

Topic：Describe a colleague who has helped you a lot.

You should say：

Who the colleague is

How long you have worked with him/her

What he/she did to help you

How you felt about it

回答實例：

The colleague who helped me most is Lisa, a marketing specialist from Canada I worked with on a cross-border e-commerce project last year. Since our teams were based in different time zones—her in Toronto and me in Hong Kong—we mostly collaborated online via video calls and shared documents.

At that time, I was in charge of local market research for Hong Kong, but I struggled a lot with adapting our marketing materials to Western audiences. I didn’t know how to avoid cultural misunderstandings, and some of my initial drafts were too formal for the target customers. Lisa noticed my trouble and took the initiative to help, even staying up late several times to match my working hours. She explained the preferences of Western consumers in detail, gave me examples of successful campaigns, and taught me how to use a more casual, engaging tone in the copy. She also shared some latest industry reports about global e-commerce trends, which helped me improve the research part significantly.

With her help, our team’s marketing plan was well-received by the client, and the product launch in North America exceeded our sales targets by 20%. What impressed me most was that she always respected my local market knowledge while offering her expertise—we didn’t just work together, but learned from each other.

This experience made me realize that a good colleague in a global team isn’t just someone who does their job well, but also someone who’s willing to bridge cultural gaps and support teammates, no matter how far apart they are.

Part 2 必備時事相關表達

cross-border collaboration; time zone coordination; remote project management

bridge cultural gaps; avoid cultural misunderstandings; adapt to diverse audiences

share industry insights; align with global market trends; exceed performance targets

延伸閱讀：IELTS雅思｜聽力通關 7個同義替換高頻詞 聽到就能秒選

三、 Part 3 深度討論：結合時事趨勢，多角度論證

高頻問題+時事論證思路+高分表達

Q1: How has remote work changed the way colleagues interact with each other?

時事背景：後疫情時代遠程辦公常態化、混合辦公模式普及

論證思路：優勢（靈活性提升、跨地域團隊合作）+ 挑戰（溝通效率降低、團隊凝聚力弱化）

回答實例：Remote work has totally transformed colleague interactions. On one hand, it allows teams to collaborate with people from all over the world—you can work with a specialist in Japan or a designer in Brazil without relocating, which was almost unthinkable a decade ago. On the other hand, it also brings challenges: casual face-to-face chats by the office coffee machine are gone, so it’s harder to build close relationships. That’s why many companies now use hybrid work models—combining remote work with occasional in-person meetings—to balance flexibility and team bonding.

Q2: Do you think teamwork will be more important in the future?

時事背景：全球化產業鏈整合、複雜項目跨領域協作需求

論證思路：產業趨勢（項目複雜度提升）+ 技術發展（數字化工具支持）+ 價值體現（創新能力增強）

回答實例：Absolutely, teamwork will be even more crucial in the future. As industries become more globalized and projects get more complex, no single person can master all the skills needed—you might need a data analyst, a creative designer, and a local market expert to work together on one project. Plus, with digital tools like cloud sharing and video conferencing, collaborating across borders is easier than ever. Teams that can communicate effectively and leverage each other’s strengths will definitely have a competitive edge in the global job market.

Q3: How can companies create a good working environment for colleagues from different cultures?

時事背景：跨國企業多元職場建設、文化包容性議題關注

論證思路：制度建設（靈活工作時間）+ 文化培訓（跨文化溝通課程）+ 氛圍營造（多元文化活動）

回答實例：Companies can do several things to build an inclusive environment. First, they can offer flexible working hours to accommodate different time zones—this way, employees from other countries don’t have to work late every night. Second, organizing cross-cultural training sessions can help everyone understand and respect different customs, like avoiding sensitive topics in meetings or learning about holiday traditions of team members. Finally, hosting multicultural events, such as international food fairs or cultural sharing sessions, can help colleagues bond over their differences and build stronger relationships.

四、 通用高分守則

時事結合自然：避免生硬堆砌熱點詞彙，將遠程協作、跨文化團隊等話題融入具體例子中。 細節本土化：加入香港職場場景，如 cross-border e-commerce projects in Hong Kong、hybrid work models in local companies，讓回答更貼近生活。 語氣真實流暢：適當使用口語化短語，如 super important、totally transformed，避免過度學術化表達。

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁：spencerlam.hk

誠邀大家做問卷調查，話俾我哋知你對《星島教育》有咩意見！連結：>>按此<<