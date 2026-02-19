Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

IELTS雅思｜聽力通關 7個同義替換高頻詞 聽到就能秒選

知識轉移
更新時間：15:00 2026-02-19 HKT
發佈時間：15:00 2026-02-19 HKT

雅思聽力的核心考點之一就是同義替換，很多時候答案並不會原詞重現，而是用意思相近的表達隱藏在錄音裡。掌握以下7組高頻替換詞，聽到就能秒鎖定答案，輕鬆提升答題效率。

1. Important = crucial / vital / essential

這組替換在聽力選擇題、填空題裡出現頻率極高。比如題幹問「What is the important requirement for the course?」，錄音裡可能就會說「The crucial thing you need to remember is to bring your student ID every time」。聽到crucial、vital這類詞，直接對應important，答案基本不會錯。

2. Need = require / demand / entail

表達「需要」的替換是聽力場景的常客，不論是校園場景的課程要求，還是生活場景的租房條件都會用到。例如題目填「Students need to submit a report」，錄音可能變成「The course requires all participants to hand in a 2000-word essay by Friday」。注意這類替換經常搭配名詞使用，聽到後立刻定位題幹的need。

3. Show = indicate / demonstrate / reflect

當題幹出現「show」表示「表明、顯示」時，錄音大概率會換成這三個詞。比如原文說「The survey results show a rise in online learning popularity」，錄音可能表述為「The data indicates that more people prefer to study online nowadays」。這組替換在學術類聽力題中尤其多見，務必熟記。

4. Change = alter / modify / transform

「改變」相關的替換覆蓋多種場景，小到計劃調整，大到政策變動都會涉及。例如題幹問「What change is made to the schedule?」，錄音可能說「We have to alter the time of the lecture because the hall is occupied」。聽到alter、modify這些詞，直接聯想到change，快速抓準答題關鍵。

5. Find = discover / identify / pinpoint

這組替換在聽力細節題中很常見，尤其是實驗類、調查類場景。比如題目填「Researchers find a new cure」，錄音可能變成「Scientists have discovered a treatment that can relieve symptoms effectively」。注意pinpoint偏向「精確找到」，出現時通常對應具體細節答案。

6. Increase = rise / grow / soar

描述數據上漲的替換是聽力填空題的必備知識，經常和數字、趨勢搭配出現。例如題幹寫「The number of visitors will increase next year」，錄音可能說「The tourist count is expected to rise by 20% in the coming 12 months」。soar屬於「急劇上升」，聽到時可以重點關注後面的數據。

7. Decrease = decline / drop / plummet

和上一組對應，這組是「下降」的高頻替換。比如題目問「When did the sales decrease?」，錄音可能表述為「The revenue started to decline from the third quarter of last year」。plummet同樣是「驟降」的意思，出現時往往對應題幹的關鍵時間或原因。

雅思聽力想拿高分，不用死磕難詞，重點在於敏銳捕捉這些高頻同義替換。平時練習時，可以刻意積累錄音和題幹的替換對應關係，養成「聽到替換詞就定位答案」的習慣，聽力分數會穩步提升。

撰文：Spencer Sir
港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。
Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team
網頁：spencerlam.hk
 

延伸閱讀：

IELTS雅思｜Speaking Part 3：Work答題例子與技巧一覽

IELTS雅思｜Speaking Part 3：Eating Habits答題例子與技巧一覽

 

最Hit
汪明荃逾6000萬豪宅團拜直擊！360度無敵海景奢華內部裝潢全曝光 寬敞樓梯坐半百盡顯好客之道
汪明荃逾6000萬豪宅團拜直擊！360度無敵海景奢華內部裝潢全曝光 寬敞樓梯坐半百盡顯好客之道
影視圈
19小時前
90年代TVB「多情小生」勁走樣？近照驚見斷崖式衰老 身形暴瘦健康惹擔憂
90年代TVB「多情小生」勁走樣？近照驚見斷崖式衰老 身形暴瘦健康惹擔憂
影視圈
7小時前
梁洛施絕美拜年展驚人氣質 曝光2萬呎豪宅如巨型商場 擁旋轉樓梯極具氣派市值5億
梁洛施絕美拜年展驚人氣質 曝光2萬呎豪宅如巨型商場 擁旋轉樓梯極具氣派市值5億
影視圈
6小時前
多間連鎖茶記餐廳實施「新年價」  港男指加二無阻坐滿6成客：邊個話市道唔好 網民點出真實情況...
多間連鎖茶記餐廳實施「新年價」  港男指加二無阻坐滿6成客：邊個話市道唔好 網民點出真實情況...
飲食
2026-02-18 12:50 HKT
土瓜灣男子為救愛貓失足墮樓 倒卧花槽送院不治
00:32
土瓜灣男子為救愛貓失足墮樓 倒卧花槽送院不治
突發
12小時前
中環天橋封閉！連接ifc至中環碼頭19年 網民集體懷念「無圍板果陣真係好靚好舒服」
中環天橋停用！連接ifc至中環碼頭19年 網民集體懷念「無圍板果陣真係好靚好舒服」
生活百科
19小時前
王菲春晚後台疑凸點惹議：沒穿內衣沒大不了 「目露凶光」畫面流出 網民斥不把粉絲當家人
王菲春晚後台疑凸點惹議：沒穿內衣沒大不了 「目露凶光」畫面流出 網民斥不把粉絲當家人
影視圈
23小時前
TVB「頭號是非女神」宣布拍拖上下失守？穿低胸短裙坐姿豪放「露靚股」  醜聞纏身被勒令停工
TVB「頭號是非女神」宣布拍拖上下失守？穿低胸短裙坐姿豪放「露靚股」  醜聞纏身被勒令停工
影視圈
2026-02-16 20:00 HKT
赤馬紅羊劫60年一遇 歐美迎「是非星」最凶險 「六白偏財星」大利一方位
赤馬紅羊劫60年一遇 歐美迎「是非星」最凶險 「六白偏財星」大利一方位
投資理財
10小時前
港漂上水買樓 收樓前發現「缺契」 疑律師行遺失 買家嘆「首次香港買房 確實跟內地不一樣」
港漂上水買樓 收樓前發現「缺契」 疑律師行遺失 買家嘆「首次香港買房 確實跟內地不一樣」
樓市動向
10小時前