IELTS雅思｜聽力通關 7個同義替換高頻詞 聽到就能秒選

雅思聽力的核心考點之一就是同義替換，很多時候答案並不會原詞重現，而是用意思相近的表達隱藏在錄音裡。掌握以下7組高頻替換詞，聽到就能秒鎖定答案，輕鬆提升答題效率。

1. Important = crucial / vital / essential

這組替換在聽力選擇題、填空題裡出現頻率極高。比如題幹問「What is the important requirement for the course?」，錄音裡可能就會說「The crucial thing you need to remember is to bring your student ID every time」。聽到crucial、vital這類詞，直接對應important，答案基本不會錯。

2. Need = require / demand / entail

表達「需要」的替換是聽力場景的常客，不論是校園場景的課程要求，還是生活場景的租房條件都會用到。例如題目填「Students need to submit a report」，錄音可能變成「The course requires all participants to hand in a 2000-word essay by Friday」。注意這類替換經常搭配名詞使用，聽到後立刻定位題幹的need。

3. Show = indicate / demonstrate / reflect

當題幹出現「show」表示「表明、顯示」時，錄音大概率會換成這三個詞。比如原文說「The survey results show a rise in online learning popularity」，錄音可能表述為「The data indicates that more people prefer to study online nowadays」。這組替換在學術類聽力題中尤其多見，務必熟記。

4. Change = alter / modify / transform

「改變」相關的替換覆蓋多種場景，小到計劃調整，大到政策變動都會涉及。例如題幹問「What change is made to the schedule?」，錄音可能說「We have to alter the time of the lecture because the hall is occupied」。聽到alter、modify這些詞，直接聯想到change，快速抓準答題關鍵。

5. Find = discover / identify / pinpoint

這組替換在聽力細節題中很常見，尤其是實驗類、調查類場景。比如題目填「Researchers find a new cure」，錄音可能變成「Scientists have discovered a treatment that can relieve symptoms effectively」。注意pinpoint偏向「精確找到」，出現時通常對應具體細節答案。

6. Increase = rise / grow / soar

描述數據上漲的替換是聽力填空題的必備知識，經常和數字、趨勢搭配出現。例如題幹寫「The number of visitors will increase next year」，錄音可能說「The tourist count is expected to rise by 20% in the coming 12 months」。soar屬於「急劇上升」，聽到時可以重點關注後面的數據。

7. Decrease = decline / drop / plummet

和上一組對應，這組是「下降」的高頻替換。比如題目問「When did the sales decrease?」，錄音可能表述為「The revenue started to decline from the third quarter of last year」。plummet同樣是「驟降」的意思，出現時往往對應題幹的關鍵時間或原因。

雅思聽力想拿高分，不用死磕難詞，重點在於敏銳捕捉這些高頻同義替換。平時練習時，可以刻意積累錄音和題幹的替換對應關係，養成「聽到替換詞就定位答案」的習慣，聽力分數會穩步提升。

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁：spencerlam.hk



