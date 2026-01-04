IELTS雅思｜Speaking Part 3：Work答題例子與技巧一覽

雅思口語 Part 3：Work 答題技巧與範例

1. Do you think that job satisfaction is more important than the salary when choosing a job?技巧：平衡觀點 + 個人價值觀

範例：



"這取決於個人情況和人生階段。"

"This depends on individual circumstances and life stages."

"剛畢業時可能更關注薪資，但隨著年齡增長，工作滿足感和工作生活平衡變得更重要。"

"Fresh graduates may focus more on salary, but as people get older, job satisfaction and work-life balance become more important."

"我叔叔雖然在高薪投資銀行工作，但經常抱怨壓力太大，這讓我思考金錢不是唯一考量。"

"My uncle works in a high-paying investment bank but often complains about stress, which makes me think money isn't the only consideration."

2. What skills do you think are needed to get a good job these days?

技巧：硬技能 + 軟技能

範例：

"除了專業技能外，適應力和解決問題的能力特別重要。"

"In addition to professional skills, adaptability and problem-solving abilities are particularly important."

"數位素養幾乎是所有工作的基本要求，溝通能力和團隊合作也不可或缺。"

"Digital literacy is basically required for all jobs now, and communication skills and teamwork are also essential."

"我注意到很多招聘廣告都強調要有成長型思維，這反映現代職場快速變化的特性。"

"I've noticed many job postings emphasize having a growth mindset, reflecting the rapidly changing nature of modern workplaces."

3. Do you think women should be able to do all the same jobs that men do?

技巧：性別平等 + 現實考量

範例：



"當然應該，性別不應限制職業選擇。"

"Of course they should, gender shouldn't limit career choices."

"雖然某些體力工作可能有生理差異，但這可以透過科技輔助或調整工作方式來解決。"

"While there may be physical differences for some labor-intensive jobs, this can be addressed through technological assistance or work adjustments."

"香港越來越多女性擔任高階主管，證明能力才是關鍵因素。"

"More and more women in Hong Kong are taking up executive positions, proving that ability is the key factor."

4. How has technology changed the way we work?

技巧：具體變革 + 正反影響

範例：

"科技徹底改變了工作方式，遠距辦公成為可能。"

"Technology has completely changed how we work, making remote work possible."

"人工智慧處理重複性工作，讓人們可以專注於創意和策略性任務。"

"AI handles repetitive tasks, allowing people to focus on creative and strategic work."

"但過度依賴科技也可能導致人際互動減少，這是需要注意的平衡。"

"But over-reliance on technology may also reduce interpersonal interactions, which is a balance we need to be aware of."

5. What is the difference between white-collar and blue-collar jobs?

技巧：工作性質 + 社會認知

範例：

"白領工作通常在辦公室，著重腦力勞動和管理。"

"White-collar jobs are usually office-based, focusing on mental labor and management."

"藍領工作更多涉及體力勞動和實際操作，如建築或製造業。"

"Blue-collar jobs involve more manual labor and hands-on operations, like construction or manufacturing."

"但這種區分越來越模糊，很多技術工作同時需要腦力和體力。"

"But this distinction is becoming increasingly blurred, as many technical jobs require both mental and physical skills."

6. What jobs do you think are most valuable to society?

技巧：社會功能 + 疫情啟示

範例：

"醫療專業人員和教師對社會運作至關重要。"

"Medical professionals and teachers are essential to society's functioning."

"疫情顯示清潔工人和物流人員也是維持社會正常運轉的無名英雄。"

"The pandemic showed that sanitation workers and logistics personnel are also unsung heroes keeping society running."

"我認為價值不應只以薪資衡量，而是對社會的實際貢獻。"

"I believe value shouldn't be measured just by salary, but by actual contributions to society."

通用回答技巧

1. 結構清晰：問題→觀點→例子→結論

Clear structure: question→viewpoint→example→conclusion

2. 時事連結：引用近期職場趨勢

Connect to recent workplace trends

3. 個人經驗：適當分享親身觀察

Share personal observations appropriately

4. 專業詞彙：使用適當職場術語

Use appropriate workplace terminology

5. 平衡觀點：考慮不同立場

Consider different perspectives

注意：討論敏感話題時保持客觀中立。

Note: Maintain objectivity when discussing sensitive topics.

可提及香港本地職場現象增加相關性。

Mention Hong Kong-specific workplace phenomena to enhance relevance.

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁：spencerlam.hk

延伸閱讀：

英文片語Phrases｜I am all ears 表達最高的誠意和關注

英文片語Phrases｜Show me the ropes是甚麼意思？