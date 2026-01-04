Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

IELTS雅思｜Speaking Part 3：Work答題例子與技巧一覽

知識轉移
更新時間：12:30 2026-01-04 HKT
發佈時間：12:30 2026-01-04 HKT

雅思口語 Part 3：Work 答題技巧與範例

1. Do you think that job satisfaction is more important than the salary when choosing a job?技巧：平衡觀點 + 個人價值觀

範例：


"這取決於個人情況和人生階段。"
"This depends on individual circumstances and life stages."

"剛畢業時可能更關注薪資，但隨著年齡增長，工作滿足感和工作生活平衡變得更重要。"
"Fresh graduates may focus more on salary, but as people get older, job satisfaction and work-life balance become more important."

"我叔叔雖然在高薪投資銀行工作，但經常抱怨壓力太大，這讓我思考金錢不是唯一考量。"
"My uncle works in a high-paying investment bank but often complains about stress, which makes me think money isn't the only consideration."

2. What skills do you think are needed to get a good job these days?

技巧：硬技能 + 軟技能

範例：

"除了專業技能外，適應力和解決問題的能力特別重要。"
"In addition to professional skills, adaptability and problem-solving abilities are particularly important."

"數位素養幾乎是所有工作的基本要求，溝通能力和團隊合作也不可或缺。"
"Digital literacy is basically required for all jobs now, and communication skills and teamwork are also essential."

"我注意到很多招聘廣告都強調要有成長型思維，這反映現代職場快速變化的特性。"
"I've noticed many job postings emphasize having a growth mindset, reflecting the rapidly changing nature of modern workplaces."

3. Do you think women should be able to do all the same jobs that men do?

技巧：性別平等 + 現實考量

範例：


"當然應該，性別不應限制職業選擇。"
"Of course they should, gender shouldn't limit career choices."

"雖然某些體力工作可能有生理差異，但這可以透過科技輔助或調整工作方式來解決。"
"While there may be physical differences for some labor-intensive jobs, this can be addressed through technological assistance or work adjustments."

"香港越來越多女性擔任高階主管，證明能力才是關鍵因素。"
"More and more women in Hong Kong are taking up executive positions, proving that ability is the key factor."

4. How has technology changed the way we work?

技巧：具體變革 + 正反影響

範例：

"科技徹底改變了工作方式，遠距辦公成為可能。"
"Technology has completely changed how we work, making remote work possible."

"人工智慧處理重複性工作，讓人們可以專注於創意和策略性任務。"
"AI handles repetitive tasks, allowing people to focus on creative and strategic work."

"但過度依賴科技也可能導致人際互動減少，這是需要注意的平衡。"
"But over-reliance on technology may also reduce interpersonal interactions, which is a balance we need to be aware of."

5. What is the difference between white-collar and blue-collar jobs?

技巧：工作性質 + 社會認知

範例：

"白領工作通常在辦公室，著重腦力勞動和管理。"
"White-collar jobs are usually office-based, focusing on mental labor and management."

"藍領工作更多涉及體力勞動和實際操作，如建築或製造業。"
"Blue-collar jobs involve more manual labor and hands-on operations, like construction or manufacturing."

"但這種區分越來越模糊，很多技術工作同時需要腦力和體力。"
"But this distinction is becoming increasingly blurred, as many technical jobs require both mental and physical skills."

6. What jobs do you think are most valuable to society?

技巧：社會功能 + 疫情啟示

範例：

"醫療專業人員和教師對社會運作至關重要。"
"Medical professionals and teachers are essential to society's functioning."

"疫情顯示清潔工人和物流人員也是維持社會正常運轉的無名英雄。"
"The pandemic showed that sanitation workers and logistics personnel are also unsung heroes keeping society running."

"我認為價值不應只以薪資衡量，而是對社會的實際貢獻。"
"I believe value shouldn't be measured just by salary, but by actual contributions to society."

通用回答技巧

1. 結構清晰：問題→觀點→例子→結論
Clear structure: question→viewpoint→example→conclusion

2. 時事連結：引用近期職場趨勢
Connect to recent workplace trends

3. 個人經驗：適當分享親身觀察
Share personal observations appropriately

4. 專業詞彙：使用適當職場術語
Use appropriate workplace terminology

5. 平衡觀點：考慮不同立場
Consider different perspectives

注意：討論敏感話題時保持客觀中立。
Note: Maintain objectivity when discussing sensitive topics.

可提及香港本地職場現象增加相關性。
Mention Hong Kong-specific workplace phenomena to enhance relevance.

撰文：Spencer Sir
港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。
Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team
網頁：spencerlam.hk

延伸閱讀：

英文片語Phrases｜I am all ears 表達最高的誠意和關注

英文片語Phrases｜Show me the ropes是甚麼意思？

最Hit
美如樓有單位起火冒煙，火警中有居民由救護車送院。梁國峰攝
石硤尾邨火警釀1死8傷 單位發現男屍 逾270人疏散
突發
5分鐘前
曾志偉將卸任TVB總經理 《萬千星輝頒獎典禮2025》特設大獎致謝 傳神秘老友現身丨獨家
曾志偉將卸任TVB總經理 《萬千星輝頒獎典禮2025》特設大獎致謝 傳神秘老友現身丨獨家
影視圈
16小時前
港女到九龍豪宅「擎天半島」補習經歷 4事見盡貧富鴻溝「好似溝渠老鼠偷窺別人幸福」 網民共鳴：選擇大於努力
港女到九龍豪宅「擎天半島」補習經歷 4事見盡貧富鴻溝「好似溝渠老鼠偷窺別人幸福」 網民共鳴：選擇大於努力
生活百科
2026-01-02 15:09 HKT
中菜酒家長者優惠！憑樂悠咭/長者咭即享茶錢半價 歎京川粵名菜+手工點心
中菜酒家長者優惠！憑樂悠咭/長者咭即享茶錢半價 歎京川粵名菜+手工點心
飲食
23小時前
元旦起個人存取款超5萬毋須登記。 中新社
元旦起個人存取款超5萬毋須登記
即時中國
2026-01-03 08:33 HKT
空襲委內瑞拉｜馬杜羅著拖鞋押抵紐約基地 落機豎拇指示威
即時國際
1小時前
63歲「曾傳患癌視帝」被爆重要部位受創 強忍痛楚登台 為養明星妻女頂硬上
63歲「曾傳患癌視帝」被爆重要部位受創 強忍痛楚登台 為養明星妻女頂硬上
影視圈
22小時前
女星驚爆「車震」醜聞！被指強逼經理人旁觀交歡過程 狂踢椅背險釀大禍
女星驚爆「車震」醜聞！被指強逼經理人旁觀交歡過程 狂踢椅背險釀大禍
影視圈
20小時前
吳綺莉女兒吳卓林激罕開腔談成龍 一細節證雙方關係破冰 曾傳經濟拮据領免費食物
吳綺莉女兒吳卓林激罕開腔談成龍  一細節證雙方關係破冰  曾傳經濟拮据領免費食物
影視圈
4小時前
街坊連鎖酒樓推$20.8燒乳鴿！限一時段供應 早市下午茶點心拼盤優惠$28.8 歎6大點心
街坊連鎖酒樓推$20.8燒乳鴿！限一時段供應 早市下午茶點心拼盤優惠$28.8 歎6大點心
飲食
2026-01-03 11:00 HKT