職場英語｜英文present唔洗驚！5個TED講者都在用的「故事化表達」技巧
更新時間：10:00 2026-02-17 HKT
發佈時間：10:00 2026-02-17 HKT
發佈時間：10:00 2026-02-17 HKT
在國際職場上，一場好的英文簡報能讓你脫穎而出。但為什麼有些簡報讓人昏昏欲睡，有些卻能像TED Talk一樣令人印象深刻？關鍵在於「故事化表達」(Storytelling)。本文將分享5個TED講者常用的故事化表達模板，幫助你將枯燥的數據轉化為引人入勝的敘事。
1. 英雄之旅模板 (The Hero's Journey)
這個源自神話學的經典結構，是TED講者最愛用的框架之一：
1. Ordinary World (平凡世界)：先描述現狀
- "Last year, our customer satisfaction rate was stuck at 65%..."
2. Call to Adventure (冒險召喚)：遇到的挑戰
- "Then we discovered 82% of complaints came from delivery delays..."
3. Solution (解決方案)：你的創新方法
- "We implemented a real-time tracking system..."
4. Transformation (轉變結果)：達成的改變
- "Now our satisfaction scores have soared to 92%..."
適用場景：產品發布、轉型案例分享
2. 問題-方案-效益框架 (PSB Framework)
專業人士最有效率的故事化表達：
Problem (問題)：
- "Did you know 73% of employees feel disengaged during virtual meetings?"
Solution (方案)：
- "Our new engagement toolkit addresses this with three innovations..."
Benefit (效益)：
- "Early adopters report 40% higher participation rates..."
進階技巧：在每個環節加入具體人物故事：
- "When Sarah from marketing tried this..."
3. 懸念式開場 (Mystery Opening)
立即抓住注意力的技巧：
- "Three months ago, we almost lost our biggest client. Not because of quality issues, not because of pricing... but because of something much more surprising..."
使用要點：
- 先製造懸念
- 逐步釋放線索
- 最後揭曉意外答案
4. 數據故事化 (Data Storytelling)
讓數字活起來的方法：
傳統表達：
- "Our new algorithm is 37.2% more accurate."
故事化表達：
- "Imagine you're a doctor diagnosing a tumor. With old tech, you'd miss 1 in 3 cases. Our new algorithm reduces that to just 1 in 10 - that's 200 lives saved per year in a mid-sized hospital."
轉換公式：數字 → 具體影響 → 情感連結
5. 未來情景法 (Future Pacing)
激發行動的結尾技巧：
- "One year from now, when your team has adopted this system, here's what your workday will look like..."
關鍵元素：
- 具體時間框架
- 生動細節描述
- 正面情感連結
實戰演練：將技術規格轉為故事
原始內容：
- "Our software processes 2TB data/hour with 99.99% uptime."
故事化改寫：
- "When the hurricane hit Houston last year, emergency teams needed real-time damage assessments. Our system processed satellite images of every street in 38 minutes - that's 2TB of data every hour without a single crash, helping rescuers save 1,200 people in the first 24 hours."
專家技巧：口語化過渡詞
避免機械化的"Next slide please"，改用：
- "Now, this is where it gets interesting..."
- "What surprised us most was..."
- "Here's the game-changer..."
練習挑戰
選一個你最近的專案，用英雄之旅模板改寫：
- 原本的平凡狀態是？
- 遇到了什麼關鍵挑戰？
- 你們如何創新解決？
- 最終創造了什麼改變？
- 記住：在專業場合，故事不是編造，而是有策略地組織事實。用這些模板練習3次，你的英文簡報影響力將大幅提升！
下次簡報前，不妨問自己：我的內容是讓同事忙著回郵件，還是像TED觀眾一樣全神貫注？
撰文：Spencer Sir
港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。
Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team
網頁：spencerlam.hk
延伸閱讀：
英文片語Phrases｜I am all ears 表達最高的誠意和關注
英文片語Phrases｜Show me the ropes是甚麼意思？
最Hit
人形機械人組團上春晚 美國專家緊盯
12小時前
農曆新年｜醒神拜年都無用 房署禁公屋保安、清潔員收利是 私人屋苑訓令員工勿「主動」索取利益
2026-02-14 22:58 HKT
公屋租置計劃｜房屋局今年研重推 39屋邨現租戶可買單位 一文睇清申請資格、步驟、按揭及注意事項
2026-02-14 15:10 HKT