職場英語｜英文present唔洗驚！5個TED講者都在用的「故事化表達」技巧

知識轉移
更新時間：10:00 2026-02-17 HKT
發佈時間：10:00 2026-02-17 HKT

在國際職場上，一場好的英文簡報能讓你脫穎而出。但為什麼有些簡報讓人昏昏欲睡，有些卻能像TED Talk一樣令人印象深刻？關鍵在於「故事化表達」(Storytelling)。本文將分享5個TED講者常用的故事化表達模板，幫助你將枯燥的數據轉化為引人入勝的敘事。

1. 英雄之旅模板 (The Hero's Journey)

這個源自神話學的經典結構，是TED講者最愛用的框架之一：

1. Ordinary World (平凡世界)：先描述現狀

  • "Last year, our customer satisfaction rate was stuck at 65%..."

2. Call to Adventure (冒險召喚)：遇到的挑戰

  • "Then we discovered 82% of complaints came from delivery delays..."

3. Solution (解決方案)：你的創新方法

  • "We implemented a real-time tracking system..."

4. Transformation (轉變結果)：達成的改變

  • "Now our satisfaction scores have soared to 92%..."

適用場景：產品發布、轉型案例分享

2. 問題-方案-效益框架 (PSB Framework)

專業人士最有效率的故事化表達：

Problem (問題)：

  • "Did you know 73% of employees feel disengaged during virtual meetings?"

Solution (方案)：

  • "Our new engagement toolkit addresses this with three innovations..."

Benefit (效益)：

  • "Early adopters report 40% higher participation rates..."

進階技巧：在每個環節加入具體人物故事：

  • "When Sarah from marketing tried this..."

3. 懸念式開場 (Mystery Opening)

立即抓住注意力的技巧：

  • "Three months ago, we almost lost our biggest client. Not because of quality issues, not because of pricing... but because of something much more surprising..."

使用要點：

  • 先製造懸念
  • 逐步釋放線索
  • 最後揭曉意外答案

4. 數據故事化 (Data Storytelling)

讓數字活起來的方法：

傳統表達：

  • "Our new algorithm is 37.2% more accurate."

故事化表達：

  • "Imagine you're a doctor diagnosing a tumor. With old tech, you'd miss 1 in 3 cases. Our new algorithm reduces that to just 1 in 10 - that's 200 lives saved per year in a mid-sized hospital."

轉換公式：數字 → 具體影響 → 情感連結

5. 未來情景法 (Future Pacing)

激發行動的結尾技巧：

  • "One year from now, when your team has adopted this system, here's what your workday will look like..."

關鍵元素：

  • 具體時間框架
  • 生動細節描述
  • 正面情感連結

實戰演練：將技術規格轉為故事

原始內容：

  • "Our software processes 2TB data/hour with 99.99% uptime."

故事化改寫：

  • "When the hurricane hit Houston last year, emergency teams needed real-time damage assessments. Our system processed satellite images of every street in 38 minutes - that's 2TB of data every hour without a single crash, helping rescuers save 1,200 people in the first 24 hours."

專家技巧：口語化過渡詞

避免機械化的"Next slide please"，改用：

  • "Now, this is where it gets interesting..."
  • "What surprised us most was..."
  • "Here's the game-changer..."

練習挑戰

選一個你最近的專案，用英雄之旅模板改寫：

  1. 原本的平凡狀態是？
  2. 遇到了什麼關鍵挑戰？
  3. 你們如何創新解決？
  4. 最終創造了什麼改變？
  5. 記住：在專業場合，故事不是編造，而是有策略地組織事實。用這些模板練習3次，你的英文簡報影響力將大幅提升！

下次簡報前，不妨問自己：我的內容是讓同事忙著回郵件，還是像TED觀眾一樣全神貫注？

撰文：Spencer Sir
港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。
Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team
網頁：spencerlam.hk

