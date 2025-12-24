IELTS雅思｜Speaking Part 3：Transport 答題例子與技巧一覽

雅思口語 Part 3：Transport 答題技巧與範例

1. How do most people travel long distances in your country?

技巧：主要交通工具 + 地域差異

範例：

"在香港，長途旅行主要依靠飛機和高鐵。"

"In Hong Kong, long-distance travel mainly relies on airplanes and high-speed rail."

"前往中國內地城市，高鐵是最受歡迎的選擇，因為它快速且準時。"

"For trips to mainland Chinese cities, high-speed rail is the most popular choice because it's fast and punctual."

"而國際旅行則幾乎全部依賴香港國際機場，這是全球最繁忙的航空樞紐之一。"

"For international travel, people almost exclusively rely on Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world's busiest aviation hubs."

2. Have the types of transport people use changed much over the last few decades?

技巧：今昔對比 + 科技影響

範例：

"過去三十年，香港的交通方式發生了巨大變化。"

"Transportation modes in Hong Kong have changed dramatically over the past thirty years."

"地鐵系統從最初的3條線路擴展到現在11條線路，成為市民日常出行的首選。"

"The MTR system has expanded from just 3 lines to 11 lines today, becoming the preferred choice for daily commuting."

"同時，電車和渡輪這些傳統交通工具的使用率有所下降，主要變成旅遊體驗項目。"

"Meanwhile, traditional transport like trams and ferries have declined in usage, becoming more of a tourist experience."

3. What kind of improvements have there been in transport in your country in recent years?

技巧：具體建設 + 使用者體驗

範例：

"最顯著的改善是港珠澳大橋的開通，大大縮短了往來澳門和珠海的時間。"

"The most notable improvement is the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, significantly reducing travel time to Macao and Zhuhai."

"地鐵系統引入了新的信號系統，使班次更頻密，等候時間更短。"

"The MTR has introduced new signaling systems, allowing more frequent services and shorter waiting times."

"此外，電動巴士的引入也減少了空氣污染，使公共交通更環保。"

"Additionally, the introduction of electric buses has reduced air pollution, making public transport more environmentally friendly."

4. Do you think transport is likely to continue to improve in the future?

技巧：科技前瞻 + 政策方向

範例：

"肯定會繼續改善，政府已經規劃了多個大型交通項目。"

"It will definitely continue to improve, as the government has planned several major transport projects."

"智慧交通系統的發展將使路線規劃更高效，減少擁堵情況。"

"The development of smart transport systems will enable more efficient route planning and reduce congestion."

"我特別期待自動駕駛技術的成熟，這可能徹底改變我們的出行方式。"

"I'm particularly looking forward to the maturation of autonomous driving technology, which could completely transform how we travel."

5. Do you think most people should use public transport? Why/Why not?

技巧：利弊分析 + 城市特性

範例：

"在香港這樣的高密度城市，公共交通是最合理的選擇。"

"In high-density cities like Hong Kong, public transport is the most logical choice."

"它不僅更環保，而且通常比私家車更快捷，特別是考慮到停車困難和交通擁堵。"

"It's not only more environmentally friendly but usually faster than private cars, especially considering parking difficulties and traffic congestion."

"不過，對於有特殊需求或居住偏遠地區的人，私家車可能仍是必要選擇。"

"However, for people with special needs or living in remote areas, private cars may still be necessary."

6. Why do some countries impose higher taxes on car ownership? How is the scenario in your country?

技巧：政策目的 + 本地情況

範例：

"高汽車稅主要是為了控制車輛增長和減少環境污染。"

"High car taxes are mainly implemented to control vehicle growth and reduce environmental pollution."

"在香港，首次登記稅可達汽車價值的100%以上，這有效限制了私家車數量。"

"In Hong Kong, the first registration tax can exceed 100% of a car's value, effectively limiting private car ownership."

"此外，高昂的隧道費和停車費也是政府控制交通流量的重要手段。"

"Additionally, expensive tunnel tolls and parking fees are important tools for the government to control traffic flow."

通用回答技巧

1. 數據支持：引用具體數字增強說服力

Support arguments with specific statistics

2. 本地特色：強調香港獨特的交通狀況

Highlight Hong Kong's unique transport situation

3. 比較分析：與其他城市/國家對比

Make comparisons with other cities/countries

4. 專業術語：正確使用交通領域詞彙

Use transport-related terminology correctly

5. 平衡觀點：考慮不同群體的需求

Consider the needs of different groups

注意：討論交通政策時保持客觀中立。

Note: Maintain objectivity when discussing transport policies.

可提及個人使用交通工具的經驗增加真實性。

Mention personal transport experiences to enhance authenticity.

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一級榮譽畢業，在學期間獲11份獎學金，曾任國際銀行MT，歷年來教授過5000名學生。

Facebook 專頁：Spencer Lam English Team

網頁：spencerlam.hk

延伸閱讀：

英文片語Phrases｜I am all ears 表達最高的誠意和關注

英文片語Phrases｜Show me the ropes是甚麼意思？