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湯水篇｜冬瓜 生熟薏米 燈芯草飲 清心火 去濕 水腫

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影片教學請點

如常有暈眩、 懷孕者 ，萬萬不要飲冬瓜水

People with dizziness or pregnant women should NOT drink winter melon water.

份量serving  :  3 人ppl

烹調時間 cooking time :  50分鐘

材料 Ingredients

684g冬瓜 winter melon

36g生薏仁 Semen Coicis

36g熟薏仁 Cooked Barley

1 札 ( 8 g) 條狀白色燈芯草(莖髓) Dengxincao; Junci Medulla

2000ml  清水 water

酙量QS  冰糖 cubic sugar

1. 冬瓜洗淨留皮，切大塊。

Wash the winter melon with the skin. And cut it into large pieces.

2. 放入生薏仁、熟薏仁、冬瓜、白色燈芯草在2000ml清水中，開大火。

Put the winter melon, Semen Coicis, Cooked Barley and Dengxincao into 2000ml of water.

Turn to high heat.

3. 30分鐘後，轉中火。

Turn to med heat after 30 minutes of cooking.

4. 10分鐘後，加入冰糖，轉小火。

Add the cubed sugar to the soup after 10minutes of cooking. And turn to low heat.

5. 10分鐘後，關火。

Turn off the fire after 10 more minutes of cooking,

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