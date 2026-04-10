湯水篇｜蕃茄 南瓜 豬肉湯 清甜開胃 快速 家常湯

南瓜效用 :

補骨質 補血 蛋白質 細胞修復

Pumpkin effects: Nourishes bones, replenishes blood, provides protein, and aids in cell repair.

不宜食多的人士 :

因溫性 易引起濕熱 糖尿病者少食 易疴瀉者 容易敏感者

People who should avoid eating too much:

Those with a warm constitution, as it may easily cause damp heat; diabetics should eat less; those prone to diarrhoea; and those who are easily sensitive.

🌟示範影片：https://youtu.be/3RXwmabIlXw🌟

份量Serving : 3 人PPL

烹調時間 cooking time: 30分 30 min

成份ingredients :

586 g 蕃茄 tomato

446 g 南瓜 pumpkin

418g 豬肉眼 pork rib eye

4片 (slices) 薑片 ginger slice

1750ml清水water

醃肉料: Marinated Meat Ingredients:

1 tsp (茶匙) 豆粉 soy flour

QS少量 鹽 salt

1 tsp (茶匙) 生油 Oil

QS少量 生抽 Light soy sauce

方法 Method :

1. 沖洗南瓜，擦乾外皮，切大塊

Wash the pumpkin and dry the skin. Cut into large pieces.

2. 沖洗蕃茄，切半。

Wash the tomato and cut it in half.

3. 豬肉加調料，醃5分鐘。

Marinate the pork rib eye with the sauce for 5 minutes.

4. 1750ml清水加薑片。

沸騰後，加入肉、南瓜，轉大火。

Add the ginger to 1750ml of water.

Add the pork rib eye and pumpkin to boiling water. Turn to high heat.

5. 15分鐘後，加入蕃茄。

Add the tomato after 15 minutes of cooking.

6. 再煮15分鐘後，關火。

Cook another 15 minutes. Turn off the heat.

完成

Finish