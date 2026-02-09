Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

湯水篇｜紫菜 金菇 雞絲湯 快速 家常湯

蝸煮
蝸煮
小小廚房, 一樣能煮出各種美食~~~
2小時前
內容

湯水篇｜紫菜 金菇 雞絲湯 快速 家常湯

按此觀看示範影片

份量Serving : 3人 (pax)

烹調時間 cooking time : 20分鐘 (min)

材料 : Ingredients

半片 15g紫菜 dry Seaweed

1 袋 200g 金菇 Golden Needle Mushroom (Enokitake)

324g 已煮的雞胸、雞脾肉 Cooked Chicken breast/ spleen

254g 豬𦟌肉Pork shank meat

6 片 薑片 sliced ginger

2 粒 紅蔥頭 shallots

2000 ml 清水 water

方法 Method :

1. 先用清水沖清和浸泡紫菜。

Wash and soak the seaweed in clean water. 

2. 金菇切去根部，再沖洗。撕開為條狀。

Cut off the root of the golden needle mushrooms. Wash it and shred.

3. 雞肉、豬肉切為條絲狀。中火在鑊中與紅蔥頭一同爆香，直至轉金黃色，備用。

Shred the chicken and pork meat.

Cook it with ginger and shallot on medium heat, until it turns golden.

4. 豬肉用鹽、生抽、豆粉、生油醃10-15分鐘。

在鑊中放薑片、紅蔥頭和豬肉爆香，備用。

Marinate the pork shank meat with salt, light soy sauce, cornstarch, and oil for 10-15 minutes.

 Cook it with ginger and shallots at medium heat.

5. 2000 ml 清水中，放入薑片、雞骨。轉大火。

Put the ginger and chicken bones into 2000ml of water. Turn to high heat.

6. 10分鐘後，待水沸騰。加入豬肉絲。轉中火。

Cook for 10 minutes, until the water boils. Add the pork shredded meat. Turn to medium heat.

7. 2 分鐘後，放入金菇、爆香的雞絲肉

Add the Golden Needle Mushroom (Enokitake) and chicken strips after 2 minutes of cooking.

8. 2分鐘後，放入紫菜。

Add the seaweed after 2 minutes of cooking.

9. 4分鐘後，關火。

Turn off the heat after 4 minutes.

完成

Finish

