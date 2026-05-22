Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | Reckless driving | 褚簡寧

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚簡寧
49分鐘前
閱讀更多
生活 專欄
內容

　　There are frequent media reports nowadays of reckless driving by elderly taxi drivers that cause deaths and injuries. Reckless driving means driving in a dangerous way. Just last week, elderly taxi drivers caused the deaths of three pedestrians and injured several others in two separate accidents. Some critics of elderly taxi drivers want the government to stop giving licences to taxi drivers over a certain age. But are elderly taxi drivers getting a bum rap? A bum rap means unfair punishment, blame, or accusation. I think many Hong Kong people will agree elderly taxi drivers are not getting a bum rap.

　　I think Hong Kong people feel it is fair to accuse some, not all, elderly taxi drivers of reckless driving. Last year, an 80-year-old taxi driver who crashed into a wall and killed a tourist said he lost control of his vehicle after feeling dizzy. Elderly taxi drivers were involved in 651 accidents in 2024, a big jump from 2023. Hong Kong does not have an upper age limit for taxi drivers. It's high time the government took action to impose an upper age limit for taxi drivers.

　　The expression "high time" means past the appropriate time for something to be done. Taxi drivers aged 70 and above must have a medical examination every three years to confirm they are fit to renew their licences. The government has delayed its proposal to lower the age to 65 and to require annual medical check-ups. It's high time the government lowered the age to 65 and imposed annual medical check-ups.

＊　＊　＊　＊　＊　＊　＊　＊　＊　＊

　　現在經常出現傳媒報道，年老的士司機的reckless driving引致人命傷亡。Reckless driving就是魯莽、危險的駕駛。就在上星期，在兩宗交通意外中，年老的士司機駕車導致三名行人死亡，數人受傷。一些批評年老的士司機的人要求政府禁止發出駕駛執照予超過一定歲數的的士司機。但年老的士司機們是否蒙受了a bum rap？A bum rap是指不公平的懲罰、責備或指責。我想，許多香港人都會同意，年老的士司機並未蒙受不白之冤（getting a bum rap）。

　　我想，香港人會認為，指責部分（而非全部）的年老的士司機魯莽駕駛（reckless driving），算是公允的。上年，有一名80歲的的士司機駕駛時撞上牆壁，撞斃一名遊客，他說他感到暈眩後未能控制車輛。2024年，年老的士司機涉及651宗交通意外，比2023年的數字大幅上升。香港並未為的士司機設年齡上限。政府早該（high time）採取行動，強制為的士司機施加年齡上限。

　　習語 high time是指已經過了一件事要辦好的最佳時機，不能再拖了。年過七十的的士司機現在每三年必須做一次體格檢查，以確定他們是否適合續領駕駛執照。政府延後其收緊建議，即是將規範的年齡下調至65歲，並且要求他們每年一次體檢。政府是時候，甚至早該（high time）將年齡下調至65歲，並強制規定一年一次體檢。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚簡寧
中譯：七刻

最Hit
方力申與葉萱為女兒搞豪華百日宴  雍容華貴外母首曝光  馬主細佬極有型
方力申與葉萱為女兒搞豪華百日宴  雍容華貴外母首曝光  馬主細佬極有型
影視圈
7小時前
呂慧儀為《愛回家》將停播鋪好後路？擬移居一處港星集中地 女學霸營運教育中心有聲有色
呂慧儀為《愛回家》將停播鋪好後路？擬移居一處港星集中地 女學霸營運教育中心有聲有色
影視圈
6小時前
下星期有颱風形成？ 移動路徑有分歧 一AI 模型料逼近本港？
下星期有颱風形成？ 移動路徑有分歧 一AI 模型料逼近本港？
社會
14小時前
信和置業於標普全球《可持續發展年鑑（中國版）2026》中，獲評為「中國企業標普全球可持續發展評估評分最佳1%」，成為房地產管理與開發行業內唯一獲得最高表彰級別的企業。
企業接軌國際可持續發展標準 信和置業穩步實踐綠色營運 將低碳理念融入社區
企業資訊
9小時前
星島申訴王 | 誤將店員推介壽司當「免費試食」 內地遊客拒埋單：憑甚麼收費？
申訴熱話
8小時前
多相｜佐敦文苑樓單位起火釀1死4傷 200住客疏散 大廈外牆搭有棚架
突發
3小時前
沙田瀝源邨潮式粉麵老店結業！1原因無奈易手 熟客嘆老闆對出品有要求：呢類店越來越少
沙田瀝源邨潮式粉麵老店結業！1原因無奈易手 熟客嘆老闆對出品有要求：呢類店越來越少
飲食
11小時前
連鎖酒樓阿拉斯加蟹6人餐半價！ 人均$133起歎4斤蟹/乳鴿/小菜/燉湯 全線分店5至6月供應
連鎖酒樓阿拉斯加蟹6人餐半價！ 人均$133起歎4斤蟹/乳鴿/小菜/燉湯 指定分店5至6月供應
飲食
8小時前
陳慧琳全家福激罕曝光 14歲細仔「小籠包」身高超越媽咪 仙氣天后變全家最矮成員
陳慧琳全家福激罕曝光 14歲細仔「小籠包」身高超越媽咪 仙氣天后變全家最矮成員
影視圈
13小時前
有片｜私家車逆線衝斑馬線 女傭兩幼童險被撞 46歲司機涉危駕被捕
00:11
有片｜私家車逆線衝斑馬線 女傭兩幼童險被撞 46歲司機涉危駕被捕
突發
7小時前
更多文章
又中又英 | Rearguard action | 褚簡寧
　　It is an open-and-shut case that Hong Kong people prefer ride-hailing services such as Uber to taxis. The government's own surveys have shown that. But some people with a vested interest are fightin
2026-05-19 02:00 HKT
又中又英