又中又英 | Asymmetric warfare | 褚簡寧

Russian President Vladimir Putin was confident of a swift victory when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the war is still being fought after more than four years. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were convinced they would win within days when they ordered a joint attack against Iran on February 28, but that has still not happened after nearly 70 days. These two wars being fought in different parts of the world have shown that weaker nations can successfully defend themselves against more powerful militaries by using asymmetric warfare.



The word “asymmetric” describes two halves or two sides that are not exactly the same in size or shape. A fashionable haircut is asymmetric if the hair on one side reaches the neck and the other side only reaches the ear. Asymmetric can also mean parts that are not similar because one part or side is more powerful than the other. The opposite of asymmetric is symmetric, which means both halves or both sides are equal. Asymmetric warfare is a war between two sides with vastly different military strengths. The weaker side uses different tactics, such as cyberattacks or terrorism, against its more militarily powerful opponent.



Ukraine and Iran are using asymmetric warfare against Russia and the US. Ukraine is attacking Russia’s warships and airbases with inexpensive and locally made drones guided by AI. Iran is similarly using inexpensive drones to attack US military bases in the Middle East. It has also driven up global oil prices by shutting the Strait of Hormuz, which is another type of asymmetric warfare.



＊＊＊＊＊＊



俄羅斯總統普京2022年下令進攻烏克蘭之時，自信滿滿可以迅速打勝仗，然而戰事持續進行，已經超過四年了。美國總統特朗普與以色列總理內塔尼亞胡2月28日下令聯合襲擊伊朗之時，也確信可於十數天內取勝，然而過了差不多70天，那還沒有如願發生。這兩個在世界不同地區發生的戰爭，反映較弱勢的國家對着更強的軍隊，能用上asymmetric warfare，成功保衛自己。



Asymmetric一字是用來形容兩半或兩邊在大小或形狀上不對稱。一個時髦的髮型若有一側髮尾到頸，另一側卻只到耳邊，那就是asymmetric的。Asymmetric也可以指因着一部分或一方比另一方強，實力懸殊下的不對稱。 Asymmetric的相反就是symmetric，意即兩半或兩邊對稱。Asymmetric warfare就是交戰雙方軍事實力非常懸殊，較弱的一方會用不同的戰術，例如網絡攻擊或恐怖襲擊，以對戰軍事實力上比它強的對手。



烏克蘭和伊朗都是用非對稱作戰（asymmetric warfare）來迎戰俄羅斯和美國。烏克蘭用了由人工智能導航，廉價和本土製的無人機，去攻擊俄羅斯的軍艦和空軍基地。伊朗亦同樣用廉價的無人機，去攻擊美國在中東的軍事基地。它又封鎖了霍爾木茲海峽，推高了全球的油價，這也是另一種非對稱作戰（asymmetric warfare）戰略。



[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻

