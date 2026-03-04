Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | The name of the game | 褚簡寧

Michael Chugani 褚簡寧
3小時前
　　Looking attractive has always been the name of the game. Many people give it 110 percent to look young and attractive. Mostly women gave it 110 percent before to look young and pretty, but many men are now doing it too. Options include expensive creams, laser treatment, and cosmetic surgery. If something is the name of the game, it means it is the most important part. To give it 110 percent means to make the maximum effort to do something. It is mathematically impossible to have something higher than 100 percent, but the expression means trying one's best.

　　It is the name of the game for people on TV to want to look young and attractive. I wanted that too when I was a TV host but did not give it 110 percent. I just did basic facials when I had time. A doctor once offered to remove the two moles on my face to make me look better, one under the corner of my left eye and the other near my right cheekbone. I declined because the moles are not cancerous. A mole is a small dark spot or raised area on a person’s skin.

　　I recently watched a movie starring Robert De Niro and noticed he has a mole on his right cheekbone in almost the same spot as mine. He has not removed his mole even though he is a movie star. Facial moles are considered lucky in some Eastern cultures. I am not sure if I should believe that, but I see no reason to surgically remove my two moles which are part of what I look like.

　　長得漂亮有吸引力，一直是最重要的素質（the name of the game）。許多人會付出110%的努力（give it 110 percent）去更顯年輕、有魅力。從前，大多是女士們付出110%的努力（gave it 110 percent）去看起來年輕、漂亮，但現在許多男人都會這樣做。他們的選項包括貴價面霜、激光療程以及整容手術等。若某事物是the name of the game，意即那是最重要的部分。To give it 110 percent是指盡了最大的努力去做某事。數學上是不可能有高於百分之百的數值，但這個習語的意思是去全力以赴。

　　上電視的人要看上去年輕、有魅力，也是很重要的（the name of the game）。我還是電視節目主持時，也想顯得年輕富吸引力，但那時候我並沒有竭盡全力（give it 110 percent），只在餘閒做基本美容護理。曾經有一次，一個醫生提出可以為我去除臉上的兩顆痣（moles），讓我更好看，那兩顆痣一顆在我左眼下角，另一顆近右顴骨。我拒絕了，因為那些痣（moles）並不是癌症。A mole就是人體皮膚上黑色的痣，又或微微凸起的小粒。

　　我最近看了一齣由羅拔迪尼路出演的電影，留意到他在右顴骨上也有一顆痣，差不多跟我的那顆長在同一位置上。他雖然是個電影明星，他也沒有去痣（mole）啊。在東方一些文化裏，臉上的痣（moles）被認為是帶來好運的。我不清楚我應否相信這個說法，不過我看不到有任何理由，去動手術去除我那兩顆痣（moles），它們是我容貌的一部分。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚簡寧
中譯：七刻

