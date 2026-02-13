Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | Old man yells at cloud | 褚簡寧

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚簡寧
2小時前
閱讀更多
生活 專欄
內容

　　Birdwatching is a popular hobby among people interested in nature. Former Chief Executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen is an enthusiastic birdwatcher. I remember asking him about some bird sounds I hear every spring when he was the chief executive. Birdwatching, or birding, means patiently and quietly observing birds in natural surroundings, usually with binoculars, to identify different types of birds and study their movements. I don't have the patience for birdwatching, but I sometimes enjoy cloud watching, also called cloud spotting.

　　It means sitting down in a comfortable place and observing the clouds, which have different shapes and colours depending on the weather and if they are high, medium, or low altitude clouds. I like clouds that look like cotton balls on a sunny day. Low and dark clouds often bring rain. Cloud spotting is a relaxing hobby, but have you ever seen an old man yell at a cloud? I am sure you haven't because the expression is just a meme. A meme is a humorous, political, or cultural picture, video, or piece of text that is rapidly spread by internet users.

　　The meme “old man yells at cloud” is used to describe a person, usually an older man, who is angrily complaining about something unimportant, unavoidable, or beyond his control. It originated from an episode of the animated TV series The Simpsons which has a picture of old Grampa (grandpa) Simpson shaking his fist angrily and yelling at a cloud. Some critics of 79-year-old President Donald Trump have used the meme to describe him for always angrily complaining about things, such as what he claims is fake news about his declining popularity.

＊＊＊＊＊＊

　　在那些對大自然有興趣的人當中，觀鳥（birdwatching）是一個很流行的嗜好。前特首曾蔭權就是一個熱情的觀鳥愛好者（birdwatcher）。我記得他當特首的時候，就問過他每年春天我聽到的一些雀鳴聲。Birdwatching或birding是指在自然環境中很有耐性和安靜地觀鳥，通常用望遠鏡，去分辨不同種類的雀鳥，研究他們的動態。我沒有耐性去觀鳥（birdwatching），但我有時享受cloud watching，也被稱為cloud spotting。

　　它的意思是坐在舒適的地方觀雲，而雲朵根據天氣以及高、中、低的海拔高度，會有不同的形狀和顏色。我喜歡陽光普照的日子，那些像棉花球的雲。低層和烏黑的雲通常會帶來雨水。觀雲（cloud spotting）是個使人放鬆的嗜好，但你可曾見過老頭子對着一朵雲咆哮（old man yell at a cloud）？我敢肯定你沒有見過，因為這個習語只是一個meme。A meme就是被網民瘋傳的梗圖（meme），通常是幽默的、有關政治或文化的一幅圖、影片又或一段文字。

　　而「老頭子向雲咆哮」（old man yells at cloud）這幅梗圖（meme）是用來形容一個人，尤其是一個老人，在憤怒地投訴某樣無關重要、無可避免又超出其控制範圍的事。它來自動畫電視劇《阿森一族》的其中一集，有一幅圖是辛普森爺爺憤怒地揮動拳頭，向一朵雲咆哮（yelling at a cloud）。現年79歲的美國總統當勞．特朗普的一些批評者，就用了這幅梗圖（meme）去形容他常怒氣沖沖地投訴這投訴那，例如他聲稱他下滑的民望是假新聞。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚簡寧
中譯：七刻

最Hit
灣仔檀島咖啡餅店宣佈結業！屹立80年 酥皮蛋撻、奶茶馳名中外 全港僅餘1分店....
灣仔檀島咖啡餅店宣佈結業！屹立80年 酥皮蛋撻、奶茶馳名中外 全港僅餘1分店....
飲食
8小時前
利是公價2026︱一封$50趨勢增？！工人姐姐/大廈保安要封幾多？
利是公價2026︱一封$50趨勢增？！工人姐姐/大廈保安要封幾多？
生活百科
2026-02-11 16:27 HKT
759阿信屋會員卡無門檻申請 77折優惠被批數字遊戲 網民解釋原來有苦衷...
港人嫌阿信屋會員卡麻煩「幾時先可以取消？」 揭77折優惠背後有苦衷...
生活百科
9小時前
港大教授帶隊創業 先進半導體熱管理技術 破解電動車與AI「過熱死穴」
創科資訊
2026-02-11 08:00 HKT
「小辣椒」谷婭溦不點名炮轟前輩歌手掀爭議 暗諷針對為「博流量」：知你搵食艱難 嫌疑人現身列四點反駁
「小辣椒」谷婭溦不點名炮轟前輩歌手掀爭議 暗諷針對為「博流量」：知你搵食艱難 嫌疑人現身列四點反駁
影視圈
11小時前
東張西望｜變態男赤裸通山跑遭驚天圍捕  「貓仔」黎寬怡奮勇追截險毀容  三吋恐怖血痕傷勢嚇人
東張西望｜變態男赤裸通山跑遭驚天圍捕  「貓仔」黎寬怡奮勇追截險毀容  三吋恐怖血痕傷勢嚇人
影視圈
6小時前
永東巴士限時半價！澳門/香港直通巴$30起 新年出發 周末假期都適用
永東巴士限時半價！澳門/香港直通巴$30起 新年出發 周末假期都適用
旅遊
15小時前
長沙灣呈祥道兩車互撼 平治男司機昏迷送院不治
長沙灣呈祥道兩車互撼 平治男司機昏迷送院不治
突發
5小時前
港姐冠軍回流溫哥華當地產經紀 一條龍服務推介樓盤另送揀校攻略 朱千雪給予高度評價
港姐冠軍回流溫哥華當地產經紀 一條龍服務推介樓盤另送揀校攻略 朱千雪給予高度評價
影視圈
2026-02-11 11:00 HKT
上海地鐵工地滲漏致恐怖路陷 天坑「黑洞式吞噬」路面設施︱有片
00:47
上海地鐵工地滲漏致恐怖路陷 天坑「黑洞式吞噬」路面設施︱有片
即時中國
9小時前
更多文章
又中又英 | Buckle up | 褚簡寧
　　Seat belts save lives. Numerous studies have shown that. It is estimated that over one million lives have been saved globally since vehicle manufacturers began installing seat belts in 1959. Studies
2026-02-11 02:00 HKT
又中又英