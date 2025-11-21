又中又英 | Campaign in poetry, govern in prose | 褚简宁

Campaign in poetry, govern in prose. This expression may confuse many people, especially those whose first language is not English. The late Mario Cuomo, a Democrat, invented this expression over 30 years ago when he was the governor of New York. The expression refers to what politicians say during an election campaign and how they govern if they win. Most politicians use flowery (colourful) language, like in poetry, while campaigning. They promise voters they will move heaven and earth to improve their lives. To move heaven and earth means to try very hard to achieve a goal.



Donald Trump, a Republican, made many promises during his reelection campaign, including reducing food prices, lowering inflation, and ending the Russia-Ukraine war on day one as US president. He achieved none of those three things on his first day in office but did keep his promise to stop the huge flow of illegal immigrants. Politicians govern in prose when they win. Prose is considered the opposite of poetry. It is ordinary, not flowery. Those who win elections face the difficult realities of governing, such as inflation, affordable health care, and passing legislation.



Trump seldom governs in prose, unlike other US presidents. He is not an ordinary president. He has taken his political enemies to court, sued some media organizations, and insists food prices have gone down when they have not. But Trump was forced to face reality when Democrats won every race in off-year elections earlier this month. The results showed voters were most concerned about affordability and the economy. Opinion polls show Trump’s ratings are at record lows. He now partly governs in prose by starting to focus more on affordability.



＊＊＊＊＊＊



Campaign in poetry, govern in prose. 这句话或会令许多人困惑，尤其是那些母语并非英语的人。已故民主党人马里奥．古莫，在超过30年前当纽约州州长时，发明了这句话。这句习语谈的是政客们在竞选活动时所说的，以至他们胜选之后又会怎样管治。大部分政客在竞选时，都会用上华丽（flowery）的字眼，就像诗歌一样。他们会承诺选民，为了改善民生将会move heaven and earth——to move heaven and earth是指用上移山倒海之功，竭尽全力去达成一个目标。



特朗普在他竞选第二任当总统之位时，立下许多承诺，包括在当上美国总统的第一天便降低食品价格、减少通胀，以及结束俄乌战争。他上任的第一天，这3样事情没一样能达成，不过他确实遵守诺言，阻止了非法移民的大量涌入。政客们在他们胜选之后，便会govern in prose。散文被视为诗歌的相反，它是日常的、平淡的，而非花拳绣腿（flowery）。胜选的人需要面对艰难的管治现实，包括通胀、负担得起的医疗保健，以及通过立法。



不像其他美国总统，特朗普鲜有以散文的手法管治（governs in prose）。他属于非一般的总统。他会将他的政敌如一些传媒机构告上法院，又在食品价格居高不下时坚持它们已降低。然而，当民主党在今月月初赢得了每一场地方选举时，特朗普不得不面对现实。结果显示，选民仍然最关注生活的可负担性和经济。意见调查显示，特朗普的民望正处于历史最低点。他现时在一定程度上有以散文的手法管治（governs in prose），开始较为专注民生的可负担性。

[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻