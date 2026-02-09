Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

汤水篇｜紫菜 金菇 鸡丝汤 快速 家常汤

蜗煮
蜗煮
小小厨房, 一样能煮出各种美食~~~
5小時前
內容

汤水篇｜紫菜 金菇 鸡丝汤 快速 家常汤

按此观看示范影片

份量Serving : 3人 (pax)

烹调时间 cooking time : 20分钟 (min)

材料 : Ingredients

半片 15g紫菜 dry Seaweed

1 袋 200g 金菇 Golden Needle Mushroom (Enokitake)

324g 已煮的鸡胸、鸡脾肉 Cooked Chicken breast/ spleen

254g 猪𦟌肉Pork shank meat

6 片 姜片 sliced ginger

2 粒 红葱头 shallots

2000 ml 清水 water

方法 Method :

1. 先用清水冲清和浸泡紫菜。

Wash and soak the seaweed in clean water. 

2. 金菇切去根部，再冲洗。撕开为条状。

Cut off the root of the golden needle mushrooms. Wash it and shred.

3. 鸡肉、猪肉切为条丝状。中火在镬中与红葱头一同爆香，直至转金黄色，备用。

Shred the chicken and pork meat.

Cook it with ginger and shallot on medium heat, until it turns golden.

4. 猪肉用盐、生抽、豆粉、生油腌10-15分钟。

在镬中放姜片、红葱头和猪肉爆香，备用。

Marinate the pork shank meat with salt, light soy sauce, cornstarch, and oil for 10-15 minutes.

 Cook it with ginger and shallots at medium heat.

5. 2000 ml 清水中，放入姜片、鸡骨。转大火。

Put the ginger and chicken bones into 2000ml of water. Turn to high heat.

6. 10分钟后，待水沸腾。加入猪肉丝。转中火。

Cook for 10 minutes, until the water boils. Add the pork shredded meat. Turn to medium heat.

7. 2 分钟后，放入金菇、爆香的鸡丝肉

Add the Golden Needle Mushroom (Enokitake) and chicken strips after 2 minutes of cooking.

8. 2分钟后，放入紫菜。

Add the seaweed after 2 minutes of cooking.

9. 4分钟后，关火。

Turn off the heat after 4 minutes.

完成

Finish

