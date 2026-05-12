又中又英 | Poker face | 褚简宁

Poker is my favourite card game, but I am a lousy player. Good poker players must have a poker face. A poker face means an expression on a person’s face that does not reveal what that person is thinking or feeling. I didn’t know how to put on a poker face when I played poker with my school friends during my younger years. They could easily guess if my cards were good or bad! We couldn’t afford to play high-stakes poker because we were just schoolkids. A high-stakes poker game means gambling with a lot of money.



I don’t know if US President Donald Trump likes to play cards, but he often uses card-related expressions. When he scolded Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last year, he said Zelensky didn’t have the cards to fight Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If you don’t have the cards, it means you are in a weak position. Trump last week posted an AI picture of himself holding six Uno playing cards with a caption that said he has all the cards in the US war against Iran. If you have all the cards, it means you are in a powerful position.



But social media users ridiculed the picture. They quickly pointed out that the aim of Uno is for players to have zero cards to win! Players start with seven cards and need to lose them to win. Trump held up six in the picture, which meant he had a losing hand. An Iranian diplomat ridiculed Trump by posting an AI image of an Iranian military official holding only four Uno cards with a caption that said: “Yes, we have less cards”.



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扑克是我最喜欢的牌类游戏，可惜我是个糟糕的玩家。优秀的扑克牌玩家必须有 poker face。A poker face就是木无表情、深藏不露的扑克脸，别人无法猜透其心思。我年轻的时候跟我的同学玩扑克牌时，就不懂得怎样去挂上扑克脸（poker face），他们总能轻易猜到我拿的是好牌还是烂牌！我们玩不起高筹码扑克（high-stakes poker），因为我们还只是在学的小子。A high-stakes poker game是指赌注很大的扑克牌局。



我不知道美国总统特朗普是否喜欢玩啤牌，但他不时用上关于卡牌的习语。当他去年在白宫椭圆形办公室责骂乌克兰总统泽连斯基时，他就说泽连斯基didn’t have the cards 去抵抗俄罗斯入侵乌克兰。若你 don’t have the cards，意即你手上没牌了，正处于下风。特朗普上星期张贴了他自己手握6张Uno纸牌的人工智能（AI）图片，附加说明文字道，在美国对伊朗的战争中他 has all the cards。若你 have all the cards，意即你处于上风、有优势或主导权。



然而，社交媒体的网民都嘲讽这张图片。他们立即指出，Uno的目标是玩家没有牌才算赢！开局时，每名玩家都有7张牌，需要打出手上所有纸牌才能胜出。特朗普在图中手持6张牌，意味着他处于劣势，可能会输。一名伊朗外交官嘲笑特朗普，同样贴出一张AI图片，图中有一名伊朗军官手握仅4张Uno纸牌，再配上文字说：「没错，我们手里的牌更少。」



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Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻

