Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | Poker face | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
3小時前
阅讀更多
生活 专栏
內容

　　Poker is my favourite card game, but I am a lousy player. Good poker players must have a poker face. A poker face means an expression on a person’s face that does not reveal what that person is thinking or feeling. I didn’t know how to put on a poker face when I played poker with my school friends during my younger years. They could easily guess if my cards were good or bad! We couldn’t afford to play high-stakes poker because we were just schoolkids. A high-stakes poker game means gambling with a lot of money.

　　I don’t know if US President Donald Trump likes to play cards, but he often uses card-related expressions. When he scolded Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last year, he said Zelensky didn’t have the cards to fight Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If you don’t have the cards, it means you are in a weak position. Trump last week posted an AI picture of himself holding six Uno playing cards with a caption that said he has all the cards in the US war against Iran. If you have all the cards, it means you are in a powerful position.

　　But social media users ridiculed the picture. They quickly pointed out that the aim of Uno is for players to have zero cards to win! Players start with seven cards and need to lose them to win. Trump held up six in the picture, which meant he had a losing hand. An Iranian diplomat ridiculed Trump by posting an AI image of an Iranian military official holding only four Uno cards with a caption that said: “Yes, we have less cards”.

＊＊＊＊＊＊

　　扑克是我最喜欢的牌类游戏，可惜我是个糟糕的玩家。优秀的扑克牌玩家必须有 poker face。A poker face就是木无表情、深藏不露的扑克脸，别人无法猜透其心思。我年轻的时候跟我的同学玩扑克牌时，就不懂得怎样去挂上扑克脸（poker face），他们总能轻易猜到我拿的是好牌还是烂牌！我们玩不起高筹码扑克（high-stakes poker），因为我们还只是在学的小子。A high-stakes poker game是指赌注很大的扑克牌局。

　　我不知道美国总统特朗普是否喜欢玩啤牌，但他不时用上关于卡牌的习语。当他去年在白宫椭圆形办公室责骂乌克兰总统泽连斯基时，他就说泽连斯基didn’t have the cards 去抵抗俄罗斯入侵乌克兰。若你 don’t have the cards，意即你手上没牌了，正处于下风。特朗普上星期张贴了他自己手握6张Uno纸牌的人工智能（AI）图片，附加说明文字道，在美国对伊朗的战争中他 has all the cards。若你 have all the cards，意即你处于上风、有优势或主导权。

　　然而，社交媒体的网民都嘲讽这张图片。他们立即指出，Uno的目标是玩家没有牌才算赢！开局时，每名玩家都有7张牌，需要打出手上所有纸牌才能胜出。特朗普在图中手持6张牌，意味着他处于劣势，可能会输。一名伊朗外交官嘲笑特朗普，同样贴出一张AI图片，图中有一名伊朗军官手握仅4张Uno纸牌，再配上文字说：「没错，我们手里的牌更少。」

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻
 

最Hit
添好运首推点心放题！95岁泰斗监修怀旧系列 3小时任食经典猪油包/鹌鹑蛋烧卖/榄仁冰肉千层糕
饮食
11小時前
元朗逾30年老牌饼店母亲节旺过酒楼？大批市民排队买蛋糕 必试招牌芒果蛋糕 网民震惊：元朗人好支持！
元朗逾30年老牌饼店母亲节旺过酒楼？大批市民排队买蛋糕 必试招牌芒果蛋糕 网民震惊：元朗人好支持！
生活百科
13小時前
稻香全新宵夜火锅放题！$98/位任食火锅配料、点心、小食 加$30升级酒水任饮
稻香全新宵夜火锅放题！$98/位任食火锅配料、点心、小食 加$30升级酒水任饮
饮食
11小時前
凯施饼店创办人萧伟坚堕楼亡 涉案工厦昔日设面包工场丢空逾年 银主公开出售
突发
15小時前
海洋公园水上乐园长者激抵优惠！60岁或以上乐悠咭/长者咭持有人$2入场 优惠期至7月
海洋公园水上乐园长者激抵优惠！60岁或以上乐悠咭/长者咭持有人$2入场 优惠期至7月
好去处
15小時前
李泳豪现身受访笑谈与李泳汉童年：我同哥哥成日整蛊许冠英 重温昔日兄弟情因争产反面惹心酸
李泳豪现身受访笑谈与李泳汉童年：我同哥哥成日整蛊许冠英 重温昔日兄弟情因争产反面惹心酸
影视圈
12小時前
湾仔豪宅双尸案│英籍银行家五日虐杀两妓女 拍片纪录凶残过程
突发
2026-05-11 00:01 HKT
私家侦探大爆捉奸故事 人夫带球拍密集式打羽毛球 凭一蛊惑招打到上大角咀酒店｜Juicy叮
私家侦探大爆捉奸故事 人夫带球拍密集式打羽毛球 凭一蛊惑招打到上大角咀酒店｜Juicy叮
时事热话
16小時前
香港女飞鱼何诗蓓公开恋情 与荷兰泳坛男神高调放闪 阿诺卡明加曾因「透明」泳裤爆红
香港女飞鱼何诗蓓公开恋情 与荷兰泳坛男神高调放闪 阿诺卡明加曾因「透明」泳裤爆红
影视圈
9小時前
朱慧敏囡囡冧爆献唱 B仔制母亲节礼物萌态百出 晒家庭日常泄半山豪宅间格拥无敌景观
朱慧敏囡囡冧爆献唱 B仔制母亲节礼物萌态百出 晒家庭日常泄半山豪宅间格拥无敌景观
影视圈
9小時前
更多文章
又中又英 | Asymmetric warfare | 褚简宁
　　Russian President Vladimir Putin was confident of a swift victory when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the war is still being fought after more than four years. US President Donald T
2026-05-08 02:00 HKT
又中又英