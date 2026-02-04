Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | Age like milk | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
12分鐘前
阅讀更多
生活 专栏
內容

　　Promises are made to be broken is a well-known expression. People who use this expression don’t believe in promises because those who make promises seldom keep them. Politicians make a lot of promises during election campaigns to impress voters but most of their promises age like milk. Food experts always advise people to refrigerate milk because unrefrigerated milk will become bacteria-infected and risky to use after several hours. The expression “age like milk” therefore means something that goes bad very quickly. But it can also be used to describe other things that do not age well.

　　Promises that age like milk means such promises seem genuine and fresh initially but become useless quickly if they are not kept. Movies that are panned by critics can also age like milk and won’t last long. If a movie is panned by critics, it means well-known movie critics, such as those who work for major newspapers, give the movie a negative rating. Amazon invested about US$75 million, including US$35 million in marketing, for the documentary named Melania about the wife of US President Donald Trump. It was quickly panned by critics. I don’t know if the documentary will age like milk because it has just been released.

　　The opposite of age like milk is age like fine wine. Inexpensive wines can age like milk if kept for too long. But fine wine, which means expensive and rare wines, improves in taste and quality over a long time if properly stored. They age like fine wine, not age like milk.

＊＊＊＊＊＊

　　Promises are made to be broken是一个人所共知的习语，人们用这个习语来表达他们不相信承诺，因为那些许诺的人很少会遵守诺言。政客在选举活动期间会作出种种承诺，去给选民留下好印象，但他们的承诺大多都age like milk。食物专家总是建议人将牛奶放进雪柜冷藏，因为没有冷藏的牛奶只消数小时便会滋生细菌，饮用会有风险。因此习语age like milk是指某事迅速变坏、变质；但它也可以用来形容其他经不起时间考验的事物。

　　说承诺像牛奶般变质（age like milk），意思是说这些本来看似真诚和新鲜的承诺，若不能遵守或兑现，很快就会变得毫无意义。那些被影评人严厉批评（panned by critics）的电影，也像牛奶般迅速变坏（age like milk），不能撑多久。若一套电影是panned by critics，意即那些知名的影评人，例如在各大报章工作的影评人，都给予电影很差的评价。亚马逊公司在一套纪录片《梅拉尼亚》上投资了差不多7500万，包括3500万做营销，而电影是关于美国总统当劳．特朗普之妻。它很快就被影评人猛烈抨击（panned by critics）。我不知道纪录片会否像牛奶般不能持久（age like milk），因为它才刚刚上映。

　　Age like milk的相反是age like fine wine。廉价的酒如果存放太久，也可以像牛奶般变坏（age like milk）。然而fine wine，即昂贵且罕有的优质名庄酒，若存放得宜，经过岁月洗礼后味道和质素反能提升，这些陈年佳酿就是age like fine wine而非age like milk了。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻

最Hit
农历新年北上注意！8大口岸最新通关时间一文睇清 深圳湾/罗湖/莲塘/港珠澳
农历新年北上注意！8大口岸最新通关时间一文睇清 深圳湾/罗湖/莲塘/港珠澳
旅游
11小時前
13岁女童患胃癌晚期 腹腔满布肿瘤无药医 医生揭竟是父亲这习惯惹祸！
13岁女童患胃癌晚期 腹腔满布肿瘤无药医 医生揭竟是父亲这习惯惹祸！
保健养生
8小時前
稻香旗下酒楼限时优惠！点心纸一律计小点 早午茶市2分店供应
稻香旗下酒楼限时优惠！点心纸一律计小点 早午茶市2分店供应
饮食
8小時前
巴士男临界点爆发 喊出4个字后冲车尾除裤大便 同车乘客跟进劳师动众后续｜Juicy叮
巴士男临界点爆发 喊出4个字后冲车尾除裤大便 同车乘客跟进劳师动众后续｜Juicy叮
时事热话
12小時前
「香港第一名模」暴瘦零滤镜相流出 Deep V下现恐怖「排骨胸」 51岁真实身材震撼曝光
「香港第一名模」暴瘦零滤镜相流出 Deep V下现恐怖「排骨胸」 51岁真实身材震撼曝光
影视圈
7小時前
罗文2千呎跑马地故居内部逐格睇！全屋欧陆式风格 歌王一手一脚打造装潢布置
罗文2千呎跑马地故居内部逐格睇！全屋欧陆式风格 歌王一手一脚打造装潢布置
影视圈
2026-02-02 18:30 HKT
爱泼斯坦案︱300万页公开文件变「核弹」 一文睇清涉事政商名人
爱泼斯坦案︱300万页公开文件变「核弹」 一文睇清涉事政商名人
即时国际
4小時前
央视踢爆「毒番薯」流入全国 被揭偷用高毒性农药 农户自爆一口都不敢吃！
央视踢爆「毒番薯」流入全国 被揭偷用高毒性农药 农户自爆一口都不敢吃！
食用安全
13小時前
立春2026｜必知8大禁忌！做错1事衰足全年 犯太岁生肖+指定岁数要躲春 避免破财/出意外
立春2026｜必知8大禁忌！做错1事衰足全年 犯太岁生肖+指定岁数要躲春 避免破财/出意外
生活百科
2026-02-02 17:19 HKT
台南街头发生疑似无差别斩人事件。中时新闻网
00:59
台南狂徒无差别街头斩伤3人 一人遭捅穿腹部大量出血︱有片
两岸热话
3小時前
更多文章
又中又英 | Soft power | 褚简宁
　　Might is right versus soft power. They are two very different political strategies. We can debate which strategy is better till kingdom come but don't expect total agreement. There are supporters on
2026-01-30 02:00 HKT
又中又英