又中又英 - Outdoor food festivals | 褚简宁

Many cities have their own version of annual outdoor food festivals. When I lived in Seattle years ago, family members and I went to the annual Bite of Seattle, which features numerous food stalls, live music, and performances. It is held at the Seattle Center cultural hub which includes the landmark Space Needle tower with restaurants and panoramic views. When I lived in London, I went to the annual Notting Hill Carnival, an outdoor food fair and music festival. Lan Kwai Fong has several food fairs a year.

I have yet to find my feet in Taipei after several extended stays here. The expression “find your feet” means to become familiar with and confident in a new situation. I am still unfamiliar with Taipei. That's why I was blown away when a friend told me about a food fair featuring stalls run by Hongkongers. To be blown away means to be very impressed. The last food fair I attended was in Lan Kwai Fong before the Covid pandemic. When I went to the Taipei fair last Saturday, I was pumped up to see that all 60 stalls were run by Hongkongers.

To be pumped up means to be excited. Many Hong Kong tourists came for the two-day fair. A Hong Kong couple, Sam and Jeans, who runs Mount 77, a small Taipei cafe, was doing brisk business selling milk tea, pineapple buns, and egg tarts at their stall. Alice, who runs an ice cream shop called Ice Green, sold croissants instead because the park’s electricity wasn’t strong enough for her ice cream equipment! Bruce and Catherine, who own Next Coffee, were selling pastries. I saw old friends and made new friends at the fair.

＊＊＊＊＊＊

许多城市都有他们自己年度户外美食节。我多年前住西雅图时，我和家人们都会到一年一度的西雅图美食节Bite of Seattle，那里有无数的食档、现场音乐与表演。它在西雅图中心举行，是个文化中心，包含地标太空针塔，有餐厅和全视野景观。我住伦敦的时候，也有去一年一度的诺丁山嘉年华，那是个户外的美食会和音乐盛会。兰桂坊每年都有几个美食节。

即使已有几次延长逗留在台北，我还未真正在这地find my feet——习语find your feet是指渐能熟习新的环境，自信能立足。我对于台北仍然很不熟悉，因此当有朋友告诉我，有一个美食节主打香港人营运的食档时，我是blown away——to be blown away是指很是钦佩。上一个我去的美食节是新冠疫症前在兰桂坊的。我上星期六去了台北美食节，见到全部60个食档都是由香港人开设的，感到pumped up。

To be pumped up是指非常兴奋。许多香港游客都来到这一连两天的市集。营运细小台北咖啡店赤峰77的一对香港夫妇Sam和Jeans，在自己的摊档售卖奶茶、菠萝包和蛋挞，生意很兴旺。营运雪糕店Ice Green的Alice，却改卖牛角包，因为公园的电力不足以负荷她那些制雪糕的电器！拥有「下一杯咖啡」的Bruce和Catherine，则在卖西式糕点。我在市集遇见老朋友，也认识到新朋友。

[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻