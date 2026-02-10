升中面试｜专家破解7大热门题型+小组讨论应对策略 附题型参考答案｜中一自行分配学位2026

升中面试｜随着2025 / 26学年《香港中学概览》公布，下学年中一学位竞争更趋激烈。不少中学的面试部分占总分百分之30至50，短短几分钟的表现，往往取决于学生能否真诚、清晰地展现自己。为此，《亲子王》专访御学轩教育集团创办人兼主席邓家豪（Gary Sir），从第一印象到热门题型，提供实战贴士与回应范例，助孩子自信应试。

升中面试｜7大热门面试题型与回应示范+小组讨论策略

Gary Sir将常见问题归纳为八大主题，并提供中英文回应范例，强调以真实经历作答，避免背诵。

升中面试热门面试题型1：个人背景

重点：诚实评估自己的强弱项，并提出改进计划。

题目举例：

What are your strengths and weaknesses？ Which subject do you like most？ Which subject do you find the most challenging / difficult？ What achievements are you most proud of？ What do you usually do to relieve stress？ What is your dream？

升中面试热门面试题型1：个人背景｜中一自行分配学位2026（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「我的强项是组织能力和数学思维，因为我能快速解决问题并有效安排时间。我的弱点是公开演讲，因为我在众人面前表达时容易感到紧张。为了克服这一点，我加入了辩论学会来提高我的表达能力和自信心。」

" Regarding my strengths, I am good at organization and mathematical thinking. This is because I can solve problems quickly and manage my time efficiently. On the other hand, public speaking is a weakness of mine. I tend to get quite nervous when I have to express myself in front of a crowd. To overcome this challenge, I have recently joined the debate club. I hope this will help me improve my speaking skills and build my self confidence."

升中面试热门面试题型2：中学生活及期望

重点：深入了解学校背景，结合个人优势说明选校原因。

题目举例：

Why do you want to study in our school？ Describe our school with 3 adjectives. What do you expect to learn in secondary school？ Why should we accept you as our students？ If you were admitted to our school, which club would you like to join most？

（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「我想入读 贵校主要有三个原因。首先， 贵校的科技教育非常先进，我对STEAM科目尤其有兴趣，在 贵校学习一定获益良多。其次， 贵校的体育设施完善，专注学业之余，我亦希望能加入篮球队发展我的运动才能。最后，我非常认同 贵校强调全人教育理念，希望能在多元化的环境中学习。」

"There are three main reasons I want to study at your school. First, your school offers advanced technology education, which aligns with my career goal of becoming an AI engineer. Second, your school has excellent sports facilities, and I hope to develop my athletic talents in the basketball team. Lastly, I resonate with your school's emphasis on holistic education and wish to learn in a diverse environment."

升中面试热门面试题型3：规划安排

重点：展示逻辑思维与解难能力，分步说明计划。

题目举例：

If you had to study for a math exam, attend a close friend's birthday party, and finish a chore for your parents all in one evening, how would you manage your time？ From your portfolio, I can see that your Chinese language is not as good as your other subjects. How will you improve it？

（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「多谢校长你的提点。我知道我的中文成绩相比英文和数学稍为逊色，但我有决心去改善。首先，为了改善阅读理解，我现在每天早上都会阅读中文文章，借此学习更多词汇和句式。其次，我坚持每周写中文日记，也会主动请中文老师推荐一些范文让我研习。我相信只要持之以恒地练习和阅读，定能收窄差距，令我的中文水平提升到与其他科目一样优异。」

"Thank you, Principal, for your feedback. I know that my Chinese grades are slightly inferior compared to English and Mathematics, but I am determined to improve. First, to improve reading comprehension, I now read Chinese articles every morning to learn more vocabulary and sentence structures. Second, I insist on writing a Chinese diary every week. I also took the initiative to ask my Chinese teacher to recommend some model essays for me to study. I believe that as long as I practice and read consistently, I will definitely be able to narrow the gap and raise my Chinese standard to be as excellent as my other subjects."

升中面试热门面试题型4：阅读理解 / 看图解说

重点：准确把握材料重点，先描述再发表看法。

题目举例：

Based on this text or image, could you share your understanding or create an ending？ Do you have any questions for us？ Can you share your understanding based on this text or picture？

（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「文章介绍了线上学习的好处，例如安排时间更灵活，还可自订学习模式，令学生得以跟随自己的进度。据我所知，线上学习令学习更加个性化，适合不同学习风格的学生。但线上学习也可能令学生感到孤独，因为人与人之间的亲身接触暂时以然难以替代。各取所需，我认为结合两种学习模式是更好的选择。」

"This passage introduces the benefits of online learning, such as more flexible scheduling and the ability to customize learning modes to follow one's own pace. As far as I know, online learning makes education more personalized and is suitable for students with different learning styles. However, online learning might also make students feel lonely, as face-to-face human interaction is currently difficult to replace. Weighing the pros and cons, I believe that combining both learning modes is the better choice."

升中面试热门面试题型5：时事常识

重点：依据事实作答，结构可采「描述事件+个人看法+建议」。

题目举例：

Do you know any local / global news？ What do you think about online learning？ Have you ever used AI to assist you in studying before？

（图片来源：《星岛日报》资料图片）

回应示范：

「我觉得线上学习有好处也有缺点。好处是非常方便，我们不需出门就能上课，而且网上有很多有趣的资源，如影片和互动游戏，让学习变得更有趣。有听不懂的地方，还可以重看录影，对复习很有帮助。不过，线上学习有一些缺点。有时候，对着屏幕太久眼睛会很累，而且没有同学在身边，感觉有点孤单，讨论问题也不像在课室里那么直接。另外，在家里很容易分心，需要很强的自律能力才能专心上课。总的来说，我比较喜欢回学校见老师和同学，但网上学习也是一种很有用的学习方式。」

"I think online learning has both advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that it is very convenient. We don't need to go out to attend lessons. Also, there are many interesting resources online, like videos and interactive games, making learning more fun. If there is something I don't understand, I can re-watch the recordings, which is very helpful for revision. However, online learning has some disadvantages. Sometimes, looking at the screen for too long makes my eyes very tired. Also, without classmates around, I feel a bit lonely, and discussing questions is not as direct as in the classroom. Besides, it is easy to get distracted at home, so we need strong self-discipline to focus on the lesson. Overall, I prefer going back to school to see my teachers and

classmates, but online learning is still a very useful way to learn."

升中面试热门面试题型6：生活经验 / 模拟情景

重点：如实陈述经验与感受，展示价值观与判断力。

题目举例：

Do you have any social service experience？ Do you cook？ If your classmate cheats in an exam, will you tell the teacher？

（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「如我发现同学在考试作弊，我内心应该会感到挣扎，但最终会选择告诉老师。第一，为了公平。考试是为了测试大家努力学习的成果，如果有人作弊却拿到高分，这对那些认真读书的同学不公平。第二，为了帮助那位同学。作弊是一种欺骗行为，如果他现在没有被纠正，长大后可能会犯更大的错误。告诉老师其实是帮他导回正途，而不是害他。不过，我不会在全班面前大声指责他，我会选择在下课后到老师办公室请老师处理。」

"If I discovered a classmate cheating on an exam, I would feel conflicted inside, but ultimately, I would choose to tell the teacher. First, for the sake of fairness. Exams are designed to test the results of everyone's hard work. It is unfair to the students who studied seriously if someone gets a high score by cheating. Second, to help that classmate. Cheating is a form of deception. If he isn't corrected now, he might make even bigger mistakes when he grows up. Telling the teacher is actually helping guide him back to the right path, not harming him. However, I

would not loudly accuse him in front of the whole class. I would choose to go to the teacher's office after class and ask the teacher to handle it."

升中面试热门面试题型7：评判题

重点：有理有据表达立场，展现独立思考。

题目举例：

Do you think restricting Form One students from having lunch outside school is a good measure？ Driving causes a lot of pollution. Do you think we have to restrict private cars？ What do you think about restricting primary school students from using social media？

升中面试热门面试题型7：评判题（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「我同意限制使用社交媒体，但不是完全禁止。首先，这是关于专注力。 我们很容易分心，这会损害我们的学业表现。其次，这是关于安全。 我们可能还不够成熟去应对网路霸凌或假新闻。因此，我认为父母应该设定时间限制并监督我们的使用情况，而不是完全禁止它。」

"I agree with restricting usage of social media, but not a total ban. Firstly, it is about focus. We are easily distracted by notifications, which hurts our academic performance. Secondly, it is about safety. We might not be mature enough to handle cyber-bullying or fake news. Therefore, I think parents should set time limits and monitor our usage, rather than forbidding it completely."

升中面试热门面试：小组讨论环节

重点：真诚表达、聆听他人、推动讨论。

题目举例：

How can our school better integrate technology in the classroom to enhance learning？ What kind of booth should we set up for a school fundraising bazaar？ How can we improve the school's environmental measures？

（图片来源：PhotoAC）

回应示范：

「大家早安。让我们来讨论一下最适合我们筹款义卖会的摊位。我建议设立一个我们亲手制作的游戏摊位，像是套圈圈或射击游戏。我的主要理由是低成本。不像卖食物，我们不需要购买昂贵的食材，所以我们可以为学校筹募更多善款。而且，游戏可以给来宾与我们互动的机会，能吸引更多人。你们同意设立游戏摊位吗？还是你们比较倾向卖东西呢？」

"Good morning, everyone. Let's discuss the best booth for our fundraising bazaar. I suggest we set up a DIY Game Booth, like a Ring Toss or Shooting Game. My main reason is low cost. Unlike selling food, we don't need to buy expensive ingredients, so we can donate more profit to the school. Also, games are interactive and attract more people. Do you agree with a game booth, or do you prefer selling things？"

御学轩教育集团创办人兼主席邓家豪（Gary Sir）（图片来源：受访者提供）

文：林诗敏

图：PhotoAC

