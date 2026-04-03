DSE英文科2026｜卷二写作别再「吹水」！4个「高浓度内容」框架 议论文瞬间「升lv」

DSE英文卷二议论文想冲高分，最忌讳「空泛论述」——通篇堆砌「it is important」「we should do something」这类无营养表达，却没有具体案例、数据支撑。其实只要掌握4个「高浓度内容」框架，每段都有明确的逻辑链和落地细节，就能轻松摆脱「吹水」困境，让文章深度和说服力直线上升。

DSE英文科2026｜框架1：问题-根源-对策（P-R-S）｜适用社会政策类题目

DSE英文卷二议论文想冲高分，最忌讳「空泛论述」。（示意图）

核心逻辑：先量化问题的影响，再深挖背后的根本原因，最后给出对应的可操作对策，拒绝「只提问题不给方案」的空谈。

段落结构：5段式

1. 开场：用香港本地数据点明问题严重性。

比如题目「Should the government provide more support for Hong Kong’s young people with mental health issues?」，开场可以写：「According to the 2025 survey by the Department of Health, 1 in 3 secondary students in Hong Kong reported feeling persistent anxiety, yet only 15% of them have accessed professional counseling services. This gap highlights the urgent need for enhanced government support for youth mental health.」

2. 问题分析段：具体列举问题带来的负面影响，如学业下滑、社交隔离，甚至引发极端事件，避免笼统说「危害很大」。

3. 根源探究段：拆解问题的核心原因，而非浅层归因。

比如青少年心理健康问题，根源不仅是学业压力，还包括「social media comparison culture」「lack of parent-child communication」以及「school counseling services being understaffed」。

4. 对策提出段：针对每个根源给出具体方案，并说明预期效果。

例如「To address understaffed counseling teams, the government could allocate funding to hire 200 more school psychologists by 2027; this would ensure every secondary school has at least two full-time counselors, reducing the student-to-counselor ratio from 500:1 to 200:1.」

5. 结尾：升华对策的长远意义，强调这不仅是解决当下问题，更是为香港培养健康的未来劳动力。

高浓度关键：每个对策都要「对应根源+有量化指标」，让考官看到你的解决方案不是空想。

DSE英文科2026｜框架2：对比-反驳-立场（C-R-S）｜适用利弊二选一类题目

核心逻辑：不做「两边都对」的骑墙派，而是先客观分析反方观点，再逐一反驳，最后强化自己的立场，体现强烈的批判性思维。

段落结构：5段式

1. 开场：明确表达立场。

比如题目「Is e-learning more beneficial than traditional classroom learning for Hong Kong students?」，开场可以写：「While e-learning has its drawbacks such as screen addiction risks, it is ultimately more beneficial for Hong Kong students due to its flexibility and access to global learning resources.」

2. 反方观点段：诚实列出反方的合理之处。

如「Critics argue that e-learning reduces face-to-face interaction, which may hinder students’ social skill development.」，避免刻意贬低对方观点。

3. 反驳论证段：针对反方观点给出具体反驳，并用案例支撑。

例如「This concern can be effectively addressed by combining e-learning with weekly offline group projects. For instance, many schools in Hong Kong have adopted a ‘blended learning’ model, where students complete online modules and then collaborate in class to solve real-world problems; a 2026 HKEAA study found that this model improved students’ teamwork skills by 22%.」

4. 立场强化段：列举支持自己观点的核心理由，并加入数据佐证。

比如「E-learning allows Hong Kong students to access courses from top international universities like Oxford and Harvard, which is impossible for most traditional classrooms. Additionally, it enables students to learn at their own pace—slow learners can replay lectures, while advanced students can move ahead to more challenging content.」

5. 结尾：总结立场，强调「优势大于劣势」的核心逻辑，呼应香港教育数码化的大趋势。

高浓度关键：反驳不是「否定」，而是「提出解决方案」，让你的立场显得更客观、更有说服力。

DSE英文科2026｜框架3：层递-拓展-升华（L-E-S）｜适用价值观类题目

核心逻辑：从「个人→社区→社会」三个层面逐步递进，让论点层层深入，避免单一角度的扁平化论述。

段落结构（5段式）

1. 开场：定义核心价值。

比如题目「What are the benefits of volunteering for Hong Kong young people and society?」，开场可以写：「Volunteering is not just a ‘charitable act’; it is a transformative experience that benefits young people individually, strengthens local communities, and builds a more cohesive Hong Kong society.」

2. 个人层面段：讲述志愿活动对个人能力的提升，并用具体例子支撑。

例如「For young volunteers, working in food banks or elderly care centers helps develop skills like communication, problem-solving, and empathy. A 2025 survey by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service found that 78% of student volunteers reported improved interpersonal skills after six months of service.」

3. 社区层面段：分析志愿活动如何弥补社区服务的缺口。

比如「Volunteers play a crucial role in supporting underprivileged groups in Hong Kong—they organize free tutoring programs for low-income students in Sham Shui Po, and deliver meals to elderly residents living alone in Wong Tai Sin, filling the gaps left by limited government resources.」

4. 社会层面段：升华志愿活动的长远社会意义。

例如「On a societal level, volunteering fosters a culture of mutual help in Hong Kong. It breaks down the barriers between different social classes, as young people from wealthy families work alongside those from low-income backgrounds, promoting understanding and solidarity.」

5. 结尾：整合三个层面的意义，呼吁更多香港青少年参与志愿活动，共建和谐社会。

高浓度关键：每个层面都要用「香港本地案例+数据」，避免泛泛而谈「对个人好、对社会好」。

DSE英文科2026｜框架4：PEEL+反证（PEEL+）｜适用观点证明类题目

核心逻辑：在经典的「Point-Evidence-Explanation-Link」基础上，加入反证环节，让论证更严谨、更立体。

PEEL+升级结构：Point（论点）→ Evidence（证据）→ Explanation（解释证据如何支撑论点）→ Counterpoint（反证：如果没有这个因素会怎样）→ Link（回归主题）

段落示范（题目：Do you agree that social media has more negative effects than positive ones on Hong Kong teenagers?）

Point：Social media has a detrimental impact on teenagers’ physical health.

Evidence：A 2026 study by the University of Hong Kong found that Hong Kong teenagers who spend over 4 hours a day on social media are 3 times more likely to suffer from myopia and sleep disorders than those who spend less than 1 hour.

Explanation：This is because excessive screen time strains the eyes and exposes teenagers to blue light, which disrupts the production of melatonin—the hormone that regulates sleep.

Counterpoint：Without such heavy social media usage, teenagers would have more time for outdoor activities like playing basketball or hiking, which are crucial for maintaining eye health and regular sleep patterns.

Link：This shows that social media’s negative impact on physical health is undeniable, supporting the view that its drawbacks outweigh its benefits for Hong Kong teenagers.

高浓度关键：Explanation是「灵魂」，必须讲清「证据和论点之间的因果关系」；Counterpoint则让你的论证更有说服力，避免片面性。

通用高分「避坑」指南

删除空洞形容词：把「very important」「extremely harmful」替换成具体数据或影响，比如用「reduces academic performance by 15%」代替「is very harmful to studies」。 优先使用香港本地素材：引用HKEAA、卫生署、香港社会服务联会等机构的数据，比用国外案例更贴近题目，也更有说服力。 逻辑连接词要精准：用「However」「Furthermore」「As a result」「In contrast」等连接词串联段落，避免逻辑混乱。

掌握这4个框架，你会发现DSE卷二写作不用靠「吹水」凑字数，而是靠「高浓度内容」赢得考官青睐。平时练习时，根据题目类型对应使用框架，400字的文章也能写得有深度、有力度。

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一级荣誉毕业，在学期间获11份奖学金，曾任国际银行MT，历年来教授过5000名学生。

Facebook 专页：Spencer Lam English Team

网页：spencerlam.hk

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