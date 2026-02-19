Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

IELTS雅思｜听力通关 7个同义替换高频词 听到就能秒选

知识转移
发布时间：15:00 2026-02-19 HKT

雅思听力的核心考点之一就是同义替换，很多时候答案并不会原词重现，而是用意思相近的表达隐藏在录音里。掌握以下7组高频替换词，听到就能秒锁定答案，轻松提升答题效率。

1. Important = crucial / vital / essential

这组替换在听力选择题、填空题里出现频率极高。比如题干问「What is the important requirement for the course?」，录音里可能就会说「The crucial thing you need to remember is to bring your student ID every time」。听到crucial、vital这类词，直接对应important，答案基本不会错。

2. Need = require / demand / entail

表达「需要」的替换是听力场景的常客，不论是校园场景的课程要求，还是生活场景的租房条件都会用到。例如题目填「Students need to submit a report」，录音可能变成「The course requires all participants to hand in a 2000-word essay by Friday」。注意这类替换经常搭配名词使用，听到后立刻定位题干的need。

3. Show = indicate / demonstrate / reflect

当题干出现「show」表示「表明、显示」时，录音大概率会换成这三个词。比如原文说「The survey results show a rise in online learning popularity」，录音可能表述为「The data indicates that more people prefer to study online nowadays」。这组替换在学术类听力题中尤其多见，务必熟记。

4. Change = alter / modify / transform

「改变」相关的替换覆盖多种场景，小到计划调整，大到政策变动都会涉及。例如题干问「What change is made to the schedule?」，录音可能说「We have to alter the time of the lecture because the hall is occupied」。听到alter、modify这些词，直接联想到change，快速抓准答题关键。

5. Find = discover / identify / pinpoint

这组替换在听力细节题中很常见，尤其是实验类、调查类场景。比如题目填「Researchers find a new cure」，录音可能变成「Scientists have discovered a treatment that can relieve symptoms effectively」。注意pinpoint偏向「精确找到」，出现时通常对应具体细节答案。

6. Increase = rise / grow / soar

描述数据上涨的替换是听力填空题的必备知识，经常和数字、趋势搭配出现。例如题干写「The number of visitors will increase next year」，录音可能说「The tourist count is expected to rise by 20% in the coming 12 months」。soar属于「急剧上升」，听到时可以重点关注后面的数据。

7. Decrease = decline / drop / plummet

和上一组对应，这组是「下降」的高频替换。比如题目问「When did the sales decrease?」，录音可能表述为「The revenue started to decline from the third quarter of last year」。plummet同样是「骤降」的意思，出现时往往对应题干的关键时间或原因。

雅思听力想拿高分，不用死磕难词，重点在于敏锐捕捉这些高频同义替换。平时练习时，可以刻意积累录音和题干的替换对应关系，养成「听到替换词就定位答案」的习惯，听力分数会稳步提升。

撰文：Spencer Sir
港大一级荣誉毕业，在学期间获11份奖学金，曾任国际银行MT，历年来教授过5000名学生。
Facebook 专页：Spencer Lam English Team
网页：spencerlam.hk
 

