IELTS雅思｜Speaking Part 3：Work答题例子与技巧一览

雅思口语 Part 3：Work 答题技巧与范例

1. Do you think that job satisfaction is more important than the salary when choosing a job?技巧：平衡观点 + 个人价值观

范例：



"这取决于个人情况和人生阶段。"

"This depends on individual circumstances and life stages."

"刚毕业时可能更关注薪资，但随著年龄增长，工作满足感和工作生活平衡变得更重要。"

"Fresh graduates may focus more on salary, but as people get older, job satisfaction and work-life balance become more important."

"我叔叔虽然在高薪投资银行工作，但经常抱怨压力太大，这让我思考金钱不是唯一考量。"

"My uncle works in a high-paying investment bank but often complains about stress, which makes me think money isn't the only consideration."

2. What skills do you think are needed to get a good job these days?

技巧：硬技能 + 软技能

范例：

"除了专业技能外，适应力和解决问题的能力特别重要。"

"In addition to professional skills, adaptability and problem-solving abilities are particularly important."

"数位素养几乎是所有工作的基本要求，沟通能力和团队合作也不可或缺。"

"Digital literacy is basically required for all jobs now, and communication skills and teamwork are also essential."

"我注意到很多招聘广告都强调要有成长型思维，这反映现代职场快速变化的特性。"

"I've noticed many job postings emphasize having a growth mindset, reflecting the rapidly changing nature of modern workplaces."

3. Do you think women should be able to do all the same jobs that men do?

技巧：性别平等 + 现实考量

范例：



"当然应该，性别不应限制职业选择。"

"Of course they should, gender shouldn't limit career choices."

"虽然某些体力工作可能有生理差异，但这可以透过科技辅助或调整工作方式来解决。"

"While there may be physical differences for some labor-intensive jobs, this can be addressed through technological assistance or work adjustments."

"香港越来越多女性担任高阶主管，证明能力才是关键因素。"

"More and more women in Hong Kong are taking up executive positions, proving that ability is the key factor."

4. How has technology changed the way we work?

技巧：具体变革 + 正反影响

范例：

"科技彻底改变了工作方式，远距办公成为可能。"

"Technology has completely changed how we work, making remote work possible."

"人工智慧处理重复性工作，让人们可以专注于创意和策略性任务。"

"AI handles repetitive tasks, allowing people to focus on creative and strategic work."

"但过度依赖科技也可能导致人际互动减少，这是需要注意的平衡。"

"But over-reliance on technology may also reduce interpersonal interactions, which is a balance we need to be aware of."

5. What is the difference between white-collar and blue-collar jobs?

技巧：工作性质 + 社会认知

范例：

"白领工作通常在办公室，著重脑力劳动和管理。"

"White-collar jobs are usually office-based, focusing on mental labor and management."

"蓝领工作更多涉及体力劳动和实际操作，如建筑或制造业。"

"Blue-collar jobs involve more manual labor and hands-on operations, like construction or manufacturing."

"但这种区分越来越模糊，很多技术工作同时需要脑力和体力。"

"But this distinction is becoming increasingly blurred, as many technical jobs require both mental and physical skills."

6. What jobs do you think are most valuable to society?

技巧：社会功能 + 疫情启示

范例：

"医疗专业人员和教师对社会运作至关重要。"

"Medical professionals and teachers are essential to society's functioning."

"疫情显示清洁工人和物流人员也是维持社会正常运转的无名英雄。"

"The pandemic showed that sanitation workers and logistics personnel are also unsung heroes keeping society running."

"我认为价值不应只以薪资衡量，而是对社会的实际贡献。"

"I believe value shouldn't be measured just by salary, but by actual contributions to society."

通用回答技巧

1. 结构清晰：问题→观点→例子→结论

Clear structure: question→viewpoint→example→conclusion

2. 时事连结：引用近期职场趋势

Connect to recent workplace trends

3. 个人经验：适当分享亲身观察

Share personal observations appropriately

4. 专业词汇：使用适当职场术语

Use appropriate workplace terminology

5. 平衡观点：考虑不同立场

Consider different perspectives

注意：讨论敏感话题时保持客观中立。

Note: Maintain objectivity when discussing sensitive topics.

可提及香港本地职场现象增加相关性。

Mention Hong Kong-specific workplace phenomena to enhance relevance.

撰文：Spencer Sir

港大一级荣誉毕业，在学期间获11份奖学金，曾任国际银行MT，历年来教授过5000名学生。

Facebook 专页：Spencer Lam English Team

网页：spencerlam.hk

延伸阅读：

英文片语Phrases｜I am all ears 表达最高的诚意和关注

英文片语Phrases｜Show me the ropes是甚么意思？