联乘 | Steve Harrison x Globe-Trotter

英国陶瓷艺术家Steve Harrison与行李箱品牌Globe-Trotter合作推出「旅行杯Travelling Cup」联名系列，ARTS&SCIENCE版本将于12月24日本东京南青山HIN / Arts & Science上架！

英国伦敦Blue Mountain School版本现已有售，限定版陶瓷杯套装专为迎接圣诞佳节特别推出，包含十二个陶瓷杯和定制收纳盒，陶艺家Steve Harrison与行李箱品牌Globe-Trotter长期创意合作又一力作。多年来，两大单位致力于缔造一款精心设计茶具收纳盒，以便妥善存放精心制作陶瓷器皿，陪伴远行。手工制作收纳盒采用硫化纤维板制成，内部以轻质钢板加固，充分呈现Steve对物料和造型深刻理解。

每只独一无二杯子都带有Steve标志性橘皮纹理，作为标志性盐釉工艺成果。十二只杯子分别装于一个深蓝色Globe-Trotter旅行盒中，由英国工匠手工制造，每个箱子颜色都对应著特定销售地点，蓝色版本专供Blue Mountain School独家推出。

Steve Harrison：

「Increasingly, I can’t travel anywhere without my mug cup. Wherever I find myself in the world, my most important companion is with me - a single vessel to serve the various rituals of making a drink.」

至于香港版本，即日起至2026年1月18日，于大坑THE SHOPHOUSE展示中！

最新展览「12 Days of Christmas: Hong Kong by Steve Harrison」将展出最新马克杯系列，以及与Globe-Trotter合作推出全新旅行箱，与Steve早期旅行箱Archives作品一同展出，展现一段漫长而专注旅程，一项深入探讨携茶旅行艺术个人研究。

系列灵感源于一个简单而深刻个人仪式。小小杯子不只一件物品，更作为旅途中变幻莫测风景中永恒藉慰，代表著人们渴望将内在世界一部分——一个可以驻足、反思和舒缓瞬间，而且随身携带Wherever one goes。对于这种深切需求，促使与Globe-Trotter自2016年首次合作以来，不断将其正式化并提升到一个新高度。

「Globe-Trotter花了九年时间才将我的Prototype变成现实。」

「I just wanted the handle to become a flower.” When I observed a Julia Cup I had made for my wife, the movement of the flower pressing away from the body revealed its potential to be more than just a boss or a detail under a handle.

By letting go of any concerns that this could be seen as a flaw or an improper fixing, I released myself into a world where possibilities defy convention.」

