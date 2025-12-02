展览 |「Inside Aardman: Wallace & Gromit and Friends」
阅讀更多
內容
culture
还记得《Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl》电影去年圣诞节档期大放异彩，由Nick Park创作、动画公司Aardman Animations制作英国黏土动画喜剧系列《Wallace & Gromit》近期除咗与Barbour展开联名企划之外，亦公布明年2月12日开始於伦敦Young V&A（Bethnal Green）举行「Inside Aardman: Wallace & Gromit and Friends」大型展览！
庆祝Aardman Animations成立50周年，是次展览将深入幕后，带领观者探寻、了解Wallace & Gromit与Shaun the Sheep、Morph以及众多其他深受喜爱经典角色创作历程，并探索Aardman动画师如何赋予黏土生命！届时将展出超过150件展品，并举办一系列互动节目活动。
text | r
🌐《TOUCH》Web：www.easttouch.com.hk
💬《TOUCH》Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/easttouchhk
💬《TOUCH》Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/easttouchhk
最Hit
中年好声音4｜袁帅获赞「最五灯嘅五灯」 同TVB一线花旦好老友 为比赛激减167磅
2025-11-30 23:00 HKT