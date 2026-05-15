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汤水篇｜冬瓜 生熟薏米 灯芯草饮 清心火 去湿 水肿

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影片教学请点

如常有晕眩、 怀孕者 ，万万不要饮冬瓜水

People with dizziness or pregnant women should NOT drink winter melon water.

份量serving  :  3 人ppl

烹调时间 cooking time :  50分钟

材料 Ingredients

684g冬瓜 winter melon

36g生薏仁 Semen Coicis

36g熟薏仁 Cooked Barley

1 札 ( 8 g) 条状白色灯芯草(茎髓) Dengxincao; Junci Medulla

2000ml  清水 water

酙量QS  冰糖 cubic sugar

1. 冬瓜洗净留皮，切大块。

Wash the winter melon with the skin. And cut it into large pieces.

2. 放入生薏仁、熟薏仁、冬瓜、白色灯芯草在2000ml清水中，开大火。

Put the winter melon, Semen Coicis, Cooked Barley and Dengxincao into 2000ml of water.

Turn to high heat.

3. 30分钟后，转中火。

Turn to med heat after 30 minutes of cooking.

4. 10分钟后，加入冰糖，转小火。

Add the cubed sugar to the soup after 10minutes of cooking. And turn to low heat.

5. 10分钟后，关火。

Turn off the fire after 10 more minutes of cooking,

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