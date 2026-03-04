又中又英 | The name of the game | 褚简宁

Looking attractive has always been the name of the game. Many people give it 110 percent to look young and attractive. Mostly women gave it 110 percent before to look young and pretty, but many men are now doing it too. Options include expensive creams, laser treatment, and cosmetic surgery. If something is the name of the game, it means it is the most important part. To give it 110 percent means to make the maximum effort to do something. It is mathematically impossible to have something higher than 100 percent, but the expression means trying one's best.



It is the name of the game for people on TV to want to look young and attractive. I wanted that too when I was a TV host but did not give it 110 percent. I just did basic facials when I had time. A doctor once offered to remove the two moles on my face to make me look better, one under the corner of my left eye and the other near my right cheekbone. I declined because the moles are not cancerous. A mole is a small dark spot or raised area on a person’s skin.



I recently watched a movie starring Robert De Niro and noticed he has a mole on his right cheekbone in almost the same spot as mine. He has not removed his mole even though he is a movie star. Facial moles are considered lucky in some Eastern cultures. I am not sure if I should believe that, but I see no reason to surgically remove my two moles which are part of what I look like.



长得漂亮有吸引力，一直是最重要的素质（the name of the game）。许多人会付出110%的努力（give it 110 percent）去更显年轻、有魅力。从前，大多是女士们付出110%的努力（gave it 110 percent）去看起来年轻、漂亮，但现在许多男人都会这样做。他们的选项包括贵价面霜、激光疗程以及整容手术等。若某事物是the name of the game，意即那是最重要的部分。To give it 110 percent是指尽了最大的努力去做某事。数学上是不可能有高于百分之百的数值，但这个习语的意思是去全力以赴。



上电视的人要看上去年轻、有魅力，也是很重要的（the name of the game）。我还是电视节目主持时，也想显得年轻富吸引力，但那时候我并没有竭尽全力（give it 110 percent），只在余闲做基本美容护理。曾经有一次，一个医生提出可以为我去除脸上的两颗痣（moles），让我更好看，那两颗痣一颗在我左眼下角，另一颗近右颧骨。我拒绝了，因为那些痣（moles）并不是癌症。A mole就是人体皮肤上黑色的痣，又或微微凸起的小粒。



我最近看了一出由罗拔迪尼路出演的电影，留意到他在右颧骨上也有一颗痣，差不多跟我的那颗长在同一位置上。他虽然是个电影明星，他也没有去痣（mole）啊。在东方一些文化里，脸上的痣（moles）被认为是带来好运的。我不清楚我应否相信这个说法，不过我看不到有任何理由，去动手术去除我那两颗痣（moles），它们是我容貌的一部分。

