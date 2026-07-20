世界杯2026｜阿根廷赛后拒绝访问 全员避席混采区 传媒苦等两个钟惹不满
发布时间：11:43 2026-07-20 HKT
阿根廷在世界杯决赛不敌西班牙，未能成功卫冕。赛后除了主帅史卡朗尼按国际足协（FIFA）规定出席官方新闻发布会外，阿根廷全队球员及职员在经过混合采访区（Mixed Zone）时均未有接受访问，径直登上队巴离开球场，引起现场传媒不满。
根据外媒报道，阿根廷方面在赛后向传媒发出通知，表示球队将不会参与决赛后的任何媒体采访活动。由于大批传媒当时已在混合采访区等候约两个小时，最终未能进行任何采访，现场不少记者对此安排感到不满。
Argentina players and staff refused to speak to the media following their 2026 World Cup Final loss to Spain. Here they are leaving the mix zone through a back exit and heading straight to the team buses parked nearby. pic.twitter.com/07dRvW2UuO— Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 20, 2026
Argentina communicated they won’t attend any post final media activity.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 20, 2026
The whole media waiting for them for furious after 2 hours standing pic.twitter.com/7p8UJ4Idh8
根据FIFA的媒体流程规定，主帅出席赛后新闻发布会属强制要求，但球员是否在混合采访区停步受访，则由球队及球员自行决定。不过有传媒指出，由官方正式通知集体不参与混采区活动，在世界杯中较为罕见。此前如德国队出局时，球员亦只是在经过采访区时默默婉拒提问，未有如阿根廷般由官方提前通知拒绝所有采访。