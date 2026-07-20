世界杯2026｜阿根廷赛后拒绝访问 全员避席混采区 传媒苦等两个钟惹不满

阿根廷在世界杯决赛不敌西班牙，未能成功卫冕。赛后除了主帅史卡朗尼按国际足协（FIFA）规定出席官方新闻发布会外，阿根廷全队球员及职员在经过混合采访区（Mixed Zone）时均未有接受访问，径直登上队巴离开球场，引起现场传媒不满。

根据外媒报道，阿根廷方面在赛后向传媒发出通知，表示球队将不会参与决赛后的任何媒体采访活动。由于大批传媒当时已在混合采访区等候约两个小时，最终未能进行任何采访，现场不少记者对此安排感到不满。

Argentina players and staff refused to speak to the media following their 2026 World Cup Final loss to Spain. Here they are leaving the mix zone through a back exit and heading straight to the team buses parked nearby. pic.twitter.com/07dRvW2UuO