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MARTIN MARGIELA’S PERSONAL ARCHIVES⁠ | 拍卖

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2009年退出时尚圈，一向低调行事嘅神秘隐士Martin Margiela继早前于东京Kudan House举行个人展览之后，将于7月透过Kerry Taylor Auctions及Maurice Auction拍卖属于佢嘅个人收藏品Archives！

200多件私人物品涵盖1984年至2008年间创作，包括照片、绘画和实物，部份作品创作于疫情后期，回顾佢嘅职业生涯，从1984年在安特卫普举行Canette d’Or大赛上设计，到2008年决定离开Maison Martin Margiela从事个人项目，其中包括服装、草图、Prototypes、1998至2008年Lookbooks、担任爱马仕创意总监期间设计作品、1988年老式转盘定制电话，甚至佢个人「Blouse Blanche白色恤衫」（团队工作室制服，领口处绣有佢嘅名字）、涂鸦Tabi分趾鞋、Runway面纱、经典造型缩小版Miniatures、轻盈羊绒真丝爱马仕1998秋冬系列套装等。

Martin Margiela：「多年来，我嘅Archives收藏辗转各地，部分藏品曾借出展览之用，如今我觉得系时候将一部分时尚纪念品转让出去。」

「After a long questioning, it was the idea of making happy several collectors and institutions that made me finally decide to send them into the world.」

「MARTIN MARGIELA’S PERSONAL ARCHIVES⁠」现场拍卖会将于7月9日举行，7月4至8日在Maurice Auction拍卖行举行公众展览。

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