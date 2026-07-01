汤水篇｜冬瓜 咸红鱼头 猪脊骨汤 夏天汤 口淡淡 消暑 去湿

示范影片

效用 : 清热、清降肺胃之火、口腔溃烂、牙龈肿痛、口臭 、咽喉痛、口疮

Efficacy: clearing away heat, reducing lung and stomach fire, oral ulcers, gum swelling and pain, bad breath, sore throat, and mouth sores

注意 :

体质寒凉者，只饮少少为佳

初怀孕者，不宜饮用

Note: For those with a cold constitution, it is better to drink less,

Not suitable for pregnant women

份量serving : 3 人ppl

烹调时间 cooking time : 70分钟

材料 Ingredients

1122g冬瓜 winter melon

172g 猪脊骨 pork back bone

266g 半边红鱼咸鱼头 1/2 pc salted Red fish head

1/3块pc 陈皮 tangerine peel

2 片 pc 厚姜片thick ginger slice

3000ML清水 water

方法 : method :

1. 冬瓜擦洗外皮，切厚棱角形或片。

Scrub the skin of the winter melon. Cut it into thick, angled pieces or slices.

2. 冲洗猪猪脊骨，汆水。

Wash and blanch the pork backbone until the dirt is out.

3. 冲洗咸咸鱼头。和姜片一起汆水。直至出现黄色泡沫。

再冲水，用清水浸泡一会。

Wash the salted red fish head. And blanch it with a ginger slice until the yellow bubbles appear.Wash it again and soak it in clear water.

4. 放入姜片及陈皮于3000ml清水中，转大火。

沸腾后，加入猪脊骨、咸鱼头，继续大火煮。

中途撇走浮现的黄色泡沫。

Add the tangerine peel and thick ginger slice to 3,000ml of water. Turn to high heat. Add the pork backbone and salted red fish head to the soup. Boil it with high heat.skim off the yellow foam that rises to the surface

5. 15分钟后，加入冬瓜，转中火。

中途撇走浮现的黄色泡。

Add the winter melon after 15 minutes of cooking. Turn to med heat. skim off the yellow foam that rises to the surface.

6. 45分钟后，冬瓜肉变透明，便可关火。

注 : 亦可煲至冬瓜肉少少甩离

Cook until the winter melon turns translucent. About 45 minutes. Turn off the fire. Note: You can also cook until the winter melon meat slightly separates.

完成

Finish