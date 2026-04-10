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汤水篇｜蕃茄 南瓜 猪肉汤 清甜开胃 快速 家常汤

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汤水篇｜蕃茄 南瓜 猪肉汤 清甜开胃 快速 家常汤

南瓜效用 :

补骨质 补血 蛋白质 细胞修复

Pumpkin effects: Nourishes bones, replenishes blood, provides protein, and aids in cell repair.

不宜食多的人士 :

因温性 易引起湿热 糖尿病者少食 易疴泻者 容易敏感者

People who should avoid eating too much:

Those with a warm constitution, as it may easily cause damp heat; diabetics should eat less; those prone to diarrhoea; and those who are easily sensitive.

🌟示范影片：https://youtu.be/3RXwmabIlXw🌟

份量Serving  : 3 人PPL

烹调时间 cooking time: 30分 30 min

成份ingredients :

586 g 蕃茄 tomato

446 g 南瓜  pumpkin

418g 猪肉眼 pork rib eye

4片 (slices)  姜片 ginger slice

1750ml清水water

腌肉料: Marinated Meat Ingredients:

1 tsp (茶匙) 豆粉 soy flour

QS少量 盐 salt

1 tsp (茶匙) 生油 Oil

QS少量 生抽 Light soy sauce

方法 Method :

1. 冲洗南瓜，擦干外皮，切大块

Wash the pumpkin and dry the skin. Cut into large pieces.

2. 冲洗蕃茄，切半。

Wash the tomato and cut it in half.

3. 猪肉加调料，腌5分钟。

Marinate the pork rib eye with the sauce for 5 minutes.

4. 1750ml清水加姜片。

沸腾后，加入肉、南瓜，转大火。

Add the ginger to 1750ml of water.

Add the pork rib eye and pumpkin to boiling water. Turn to high heat.

5. 15分钟后，加入蕃茄。

Add the tomato after 15 minutes of cooking.

6. 再煮15分钟后，关火。

Cook another 15 minutes. Turn off the heat.

完成

Finish

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