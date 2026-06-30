又中又英 | Die - hard fans | 褚简宁

Many Hong Kong football fans are understandably disappointed that this year's World Cup is being played in North America. The time difference means local fans will have to watch some of their favourite teams play in the middle of the night in Hong Kong. But I am sure some die-hard fans will watch even if it means they will be bleary-eyed in the morning. A die-hard fan is a loyal and dedicated fan of something, such as a sports team or a celebrity. The word “bleary-eyed” used this way means eyes that look tired or red caused by lack of sleep.



I am not a die-hard fan of football, but I was sometimes bleary-eyed during my younger days in Hong Kong watching Cantonese dramas on TV. My favourite drama series was The Bund with Chow Yun-fat playing the main role. I have watched several versions of The Bund, including sequels and a Mainland China remake, but the original is my favourite. To me, Chow Yun-fat is Hong Kong’s best actor. I have followed most of the TV dramas with him playing a big role.



I read a recent newspaper article that said he has been secretly providing financial help to retired former backstage TV colleagues, such as lighting technicians and camera crews. He also paid for large dinners with retired colleagues. His secret financial help for retired colleagues became known after The Bund co-star Ray Lui shared it online. I have long admired Chow’s frugal lifestyle, philanthropy, and picking up debris after typhoons. A frugal lifestyle is a simple lifestyle without wasting money. Maybe one day I will get to meet him!



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许多香港足球球迷对于今年世界杯在北美举行感到失望，是可以理解的。两地时差意味着在香港的本地球迷若要观赏自己喜欢的球队作赛，得在香港时间的深夜才行。不过我肯定，有些die-hard fans还是照看不误，即使到了早上他们都会是bleary-eyed。A die-hard fan就是对某事物例如体育队伍又或一个名人忠实而狂热的拥趸。Bleary-eyed在这里是指因为睡眠不足，双眼通红又或睡眼惺忪。



我并非足球的死忠（die-hard fan），但我年轻的时候在香港看粤语电视剧集，有时也会熬夜看到睡眼惺忪（bleary-eyed）。我最喜爱的电视剧是《上海滩》，由周润发担当男主角。我看过几个《上海滩》的版本，包括续集和内地的重拍版，但还是最喜欢原初的版本。对我来说，周润发是香港最佳演员。他主演的电视剧，大部分我都有追看过。



我最近读到一篇新闻报道，指他有暗中账济电视台一些已退休的前幕后同事，例如灯光师和摄制队人员。他也有设宴广邀退休同事。他暗中援助退休同事一事，在《上海滩》另一主演吕良伟于网上公开后才为人所知。我一直都很欣赏周润发的frugal lifestyle、慈善，以及在刮风过后捡起倒塌的树枝。A frugal lifestyle就是不挥霍、节俭简朴的生活方式。或许有一天，我有机会可以跟他见上一面！



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Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻

