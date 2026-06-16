又中又英 | Turn of phrase | 褚简宁

US President Donald Trump often uses an interesting turn of phrase, which means a particular way of saying or describing something. The expression "significant other" is a turn of phrase. It means a person with whom someone has a long romantic or sexual relationship that is likely to continue. A significant other can also mean a wife, husband, or a gay partner. As I wrote in a previous column, Trump used the expression "tippy top" when the media asked him why he needed US$200 billion for the US military.



He replied he needed such a large amount for the military to stay tippy top, which is a turn of phrase. Tippy top means the very top or highest point of something. Trump used a turn of phrase twice last week when reporters asked why he still hasn't reached a peace deal with Iran after more than two months of negotiations. He replied: "They keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers."



If someone is tapping you along, it means that person is deliberately misleading you or prolonging something, such as negotiations, to waste your time without any real intention of reaching an agreement. A sucker is a naive person who is easily deceived or tricked. If someone is playing you for a sucker, it means that person considers or treats you as stupid or naive to take advantage of you. To play you for a fool has a similar meaning.



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美国总统特朗普会不时用上有趣的turn of phrase，意即特定的措词、说法或形容某事的方式。习语significant other就是一个特别的措词（turn of phrase），它是指「重要的另一半」，就是有长久关系的配偶或有性关系的伴侣，且很有可能延续下去的。A significant other可以指妻子、丈夫又或是同性恋伴侣。正如我在之前一篇文章里写过的，当传媒问特朗普为何要2000亿美元作美军需用时，他便用了tippy top这个习语。



他回应指，他需要这一大笔钱作军需，以保持tippy top，而这也是个特定措词（turn of phrase）。Tippy top是指某事物的顶尖或最高点。上星期当记者们问特朗普，为何在超过两个月的谈判后，仍未能跟伊朗达成和平协议，特朗普就两度用了独特的措词（turn of phrase）。他回道：「They keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers.」



若某人is tapping you along，意即那人在刻意地误导你，或拖延某事，例如谈判，企图浪费你的时间，又没有真正想达成共识的意图。A sucker是容易上当或被骗的傻瓜。若某人is playing you for a sucker，意即那人认为你愚笨或天真而占你便宜。To play you for a fool亦有类近的意思。



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Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻