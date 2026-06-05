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又中又英 | Broligarchy | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
3小時前
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　　Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm. Many people have become avid users of AI. But AI has also spooked some people. If something or someone takes the world by storm, it means that something or person suddenly becomes very successful or popular. If you are an avid user of something, such as AI, it means you passionately or frequently use it. To be spooked by something means to be frightened by it, such as an unusual noise outside your door. I sometimes use the free version of Google’s Gemini for simple things but am not an avid user.

　　I wrote in a recent column that many Americans are rebelling against AI, including new college graduates who worry AI will eliminate entry level jobs. An entry level job is a starting position for people with no experience in that type of job. The rebellion is mostly against America’s so-called tech bros and broligarchy. Residents in the US state of Utah are angrily opposing a planned AI data centre financed by a tech bro that is twice the size of Manhattan. A tech bro is a slang term for a very rich and often arrogant man in the tech industry.

　　The new word “broligarchy” refers to a small group of men in the tech business or who are extremely rich and powerful. It is used to describe high tech and AI bosses such as tech bros Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Broligarchy is a combination of the words bro and oligarchy. An oligarchy is a government run by a small group of very powerful people or a small group of very powerful people which controls the government and society.

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　　人工智能（AI）的风潮已席卷全球（taken the world by storm）。许多人都成为了AI的狂热用家（avid users）。然而，AI亦吓坏了（spooked）好些人。若某事或某人 takes the world by storm，意即他们突然变得很成功、流行、风靡全球。若你是某事物例如AI的 avid user，那即是你很热衷或频繁使用它。To be spooked by something是指被某事物吓到，例如你门外一道很不寻常的声音。我有时会用谷歌免费版的Gemini来做些简单的事情，但我并非热衷的用户（avid user）。

　　我在之前的一篇文章里就有写过，许多美国人都在反抗AI，包括新一届大学毕业生，他们担忧AI会淘汰许多 entry level jobs。An entry level job就是入门级的职位，让没有工作经验的人得以投入职场。人们的反对主要集中于美国所谓的「科技兄弟」（tech bros）和「兄弟寡头政治」（broligarchy）。美国犹他州的居民正愤怒地抗议由一个科技兄弟（tech bro）出资，计划在当地兴建的一个AI数据中心，该中心面积预计是曼哈顿的两倍。A tech bro是俚语，意指在科技领域中非常有钱又往往很傲慢的男人。

　　新字「broligarchy」则是指一小撮在科技企业中极为富有且有权势的男人，是用来形容高科技或AI的金主，例如科技兄弟（tech bros）伊隆‧马斯克和马克‧朱克伯格。Broligarchy是由bro和oligarchy二字合并而成。Oligarchy就是寡头统治，是由少数很有权势的人掌权的政府，又或是操控政府和社会的一小群有势力人士。

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Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻
 

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