又中又英 | Cool my heels | 褚简宁

It is likely that when I next visit Hong Kong, I will have to cool my heels after arranging an Uber ride. To cool your heels means to wait for a long time. People who use Uber during rush hour should bear in mind that having to wait is on the cards. If something is on the cards, it means it's likely to happen. People who use ride hailing services can expect to cool their heels because the government has decided to issue only 10000 permits for such services. Ride hailing platforms will have to prove they qualify and then compete for the 10000 permits.



It is likely the government decided to issue just 10000 permits out of an abundance of caution to avoid hurting the livelihood of taxi drivers. The expression "an abundance of caution" means being very careful to avoid a risk even if the risk is small. I think many Hong Kong people believe the government is being too careful. Taxi drivers have complained that even 10,000 permits are too many. They say the cap should be between 3,500 to 5000 permits. Uber has warned that just 10,000 permits will mean higher fares and longer waiting times for users.



Hong Kong is known for its free and open market. Businesses compete for market share. It is up to consumers to decide which services they prefer. Instead of limiting the number of permits to just 10,000 when Hong Kong has 18,163 taxis, the government should at least allow ride hailing services to compete with taxis on an equal footing and leave it up to consumers to decide what they prefer.



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我下次来香港，预约了Uber服务之后，很有可能得 cool my heels－－to cool your heels即是等很长的时间。那些在繁忙时间用Uber的人应该要记住，等待是on the cards。若某事情是on the cards，意即它很有可能会发生。用网约车的人可以预期自己得久等（cool their heels）了，因为政府已经决定，仅仅发出一万个牌照予这些服务。网约车平台需要证明自己合资格，再争夺那一万个牌照配额。



政府决定仅签发10000个牌照，很有可能是出于 an abundance of caution，避免损害的士司机的生计。习语 an abundance of caution意思是非常谨慎、格外小心地以防万一，即使那风险极低。我相信许多香港人觉得，政府是过分小心了。的士司机已投诉，即使只得一万个牌照也是太多，他们说牌照上限应该在3500至5000个之间。Uber已经警告，仅仅一万个牌照，意味着用户要付的车费更高，等待时间亦更长。



香港出名有着自由开放的市场，各商户都为市场占有率去竞争。消费者要选哪一个服务，取决于他们自己的决定。当香港有18163部的士时，与其限制网约车牌照至10000个，政府至少更应容许网约车服务在平等的基础上与的士竞争，然后留待消费者去决定他们想要哪一种服务。



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Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻

