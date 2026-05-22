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又中又英 | Reckless driving | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
6小時前
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　　There are frequent media reports nowadays of reckless driving by elderly taxi drivers that cause deaths and injuries. Reckless driving means driving in a dangerous way. Just last week, elderly taxi drivers caused the deaths of three pedestrians and injured several others in two separate accidents. Some critics of elderly taxi drivers want the government to stop giving licences to taxi drivers over a certain age. But are elderly taxi drivers getting a bum rap? A bum rap means unfair punishment, blame, or accusation. I think many Hong Kong people will agree elderly taxi drivers are not getting a bum rap.

　　I think Hong Kong people feel it is fair to accuse some, not all, elderly taxi drivers of reckless driving. Last year, an 80-year-old taxi driver who crashed into a wall and killed a tourist said he lost control of his vehicle after feeling dizzy. Elderly taxi drivers were involved in 651 accidents in 2024, a big jump from 2023. Hong Kong does not have an upper age limit for taxi drivers. It's high time the government took action to impose an upper age limit for taxi drivers.

　　The expression "high time" means past the appropriate time for something to be done. Taxi drivers aged 70 and above must have a medical examination every three years to confirm they are fit to renew their licences. The government has delayed its proposal to lower the age to 65 and to require annual medical check-ups. It's high time the government lowered the age to 65 and imposed annual medical check-ups.

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　　现在经常出现传媒报道，年老的士司机的reckless driving引致人命伤亡。Reckless driving就是鲁莽、危险的驾驶。就在上星期，在两宗交通意外中，年老的士司机驾车导致三名行人死亡，数人受伤。一些批评年老的士司机的人要求政府禁止发出驾驶执照予超过一定岁数的的士司机。但年老的士司机们是否蒙受了a bum rap？A bum rap是指不公平的惩罚、责备或指责。我想，许多香港人都会同意，年老的士司机并未蒙受不白之冤（getting a bum rap）。

　　我想，香港人会认为，指责部分（而非全部）的年老的士司机鲁莽驾驶（reckless driving），算是公允的。上年，有一名80岁的的士司机驾驶时撞上墙壁，撞毙一名游客，他说他感到晕眩后未能控制车辆。2024年，年老的士司机涉及651宗交通意外，比2023年的数字大幅上升。香港并未为的士司机设年龄上限。政府早该（high time）采取行动，强制为的士司机施加年龄上限。

　　习语 high time是指已经过了一件事要办好的最佳时机，不能再拖了。年过七十的的士司机现在每三年必须做一次体格检查，以确定他们是否适合续领驾驶执照。政府延后其收紧建议，即是将规范的年龄下调至65岁，并且要求他们每年一次体检。政府是时候，甚至早该（high time）将年龄下调至65岁，并强制规定一年一次体检。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻

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