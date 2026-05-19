又中又英 | Rearguard action | 褚简宁

It is an open-and-shut case that Hong Kong people prefer ride-hailing services such as Uber to taxis. The government's own surveys have shown that. But some people with a vested interest are fighting a rearguard action to pressure the government into issuing only a minimal number of ride-hailing permits. An open-and-shut case, as I have explained before, is a legal case or situation in which the facts are so clear that they can be easily decided on. A vested interest means having a strong personal interest in something because you could benefit from it. A rearguard action means a final attempt to prevent something from happening.



Taxi drivers have a vested interest in protecting their trade from competition by ride-hailing apps. That’s why the taxi trade is fighting a rearguard action by asking the government to issue only 3,600 permits for ride-hailing services. Some Legislative Council members have also warned against issuing too many permits for ride-hailing services, suggesting only about 8,000-10,000. But former Legco member Michael Tien Puk-sun, who is very experienced in transport matters, said the government should issue at least 14,000 permits. I agree, but the government should decide based on its own surveys that show Hong Kong people prefer Uber more than taxis.



Elderly taxi drivers have been involved in many accidents, causing death and serious injuries. The government should keep this in mind. Ride-hailing drivers are more careful and professional. I hope the government will not go through the whole rigmarole of seeking more public opinion. The whole rigmarole means a long, slow, and complicated process. The government should make a speedy decision.



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毫无疑问（open-and-shut case），相比搭的士，香港人更喜欢网约车服务如Uber。政府自己的调查也反映这一点。然而，有既得利益（vested interest）的某些人，却在做最后一博（rearguard action），向政府施压发出最小量的网约车牌照。正如我从前解释过的，an open-and-shut case就是一目了然、毫无悬念的法律案件或状况，是已经证据确凿，很容易就能判决或判断的。A vested interest是指因为你有既得利益，而对某事有强烈的主观偏好。A rearguard action是指顽抗到底，尽最后努力阻止某事发生。



的士司机有既得利益（vested interest），想要保障自己的生意不用跟网约程式竞争。因此的士业界在尽全力最后一博（rearguard action），要求政府仅发3,600牌照给网约车服务。一些立法会议员亦警戒不要给网约车服务发太多牌照，建议仅发8,000至10,000个。可是，在交通事务上经验丰富的前立法会议员田北辰，却说政府应该至少发出14,000个牌照。我同意，但政府更应根据他们自己所做，显示香港人想搭Uber远超的士的调查来做决定。



年老的的士司机涉及许多交通意外，造成死亡与重伤。政府应时刻牢记这一点。网约车司机则较为谨慎和专业。我希望政府不用再经过the whole rigmarole 去寻求更多公众意见。The whole rigmarole是指冗长、缓慢而繁复的过程。政府应该迅速下决定。



[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻

