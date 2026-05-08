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又中又英 | Asymmetric warfare | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
1小時前
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　　Russian President Vladimir Putin was confident of a swift victory when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the war is still being fought after more than four years. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were convinced they would win within days when they ordered a joint attack against Iran on February 28, but that has still not happened after nearly 70 days. These two wars being fought in different parts of the world have shown that weaker nations can successfully defend themselves against more powerful militaries by using asymmetric warfare.

　　The word “asymmetric” describes two halves or two sides that are not exactly the same in size or shape. A fashionable haircut is asymmetric if the hair on one side reaches the neck and the other side only reaches the ear. Asymmetric can also mean parts that are not similar because one part or side is more powerful than the other. The opposite of asymmetric is symmetric, which means both halves or both sides are equal. Asymmetric warfare is a war between two sides with vastly different military strengths. The weaker side uses different tactics, such as cyberattacks or terrorism, against its more militarily powerful opponent.

　　Ukraine and Iran are using asymmetric warfare against Russia and the US. Ukraine is attacking Russia’s warships and airbases with inexpensive and locally made drones guided by AI. Iran is similarly using inexpensive drones to attack US military bases in the Middle East. It has also driven up global oil prices by shutting the Strait of Hormuz, which is another type of asymmetric warfare.

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　　俄罗斯总统普京2022年下令进攻乌克兰之时，自信满满可以迅速打胜仗，然而战事持续进行，已经超过四年了。美国总统特朗普与以色列总理内塔尼亚胡2月28日下令联合袭击伊朗之时，也确信可于十数天内取胜，然而过了差不多70天，那还没有如愿发生。这两个在世界不同地区发生的战争，反映较弱势的国家对着更强的军队，能用上asymmetric warfare，成功保卫自己。

　　Asymmetric一字是用来形容两半或两边在大小或形状上不对称。一个时髦的发型若有一侧发尾到颈，另一侧却只到耳边，那就是asymmetric的。Asymmetric也可以指因着一部分或一方比另一方强，实力悬殊下的不对称。 Asymmetric的相反就是symmetric，意即两半或两边对称。Asymmetric warfare就是交战双方军事实力非常悬殊，较弱的一方会用不同的战术，例如网络攻击或恐怖袭击，以对战军事实力上比它强的对手。

　　乌克兰和伊朗都是用非对称作战（asymmetric warfare）来迎战俄罗斯和美国。乌克兰用了由人工智能导航，廉价和本土制的无人机，去攻击俄罗斯的军舰和空军基地。伊朗亦同样用廉价的无人机，去攻击美国在中东的军事基地。它又封锁了霍尔木兹海峡，推高了全球的油价，这也是另一种非对称作战（asymmetric warfare）战略。

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Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻
 

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