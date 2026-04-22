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又中又英 | Give me the ick | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
6小時前
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　　In the past two months, I flew Cathay’s business class several times from Taipei to do media projects in Hong Kong. It's a short flight, so it's understandable there were only two meal choices. Pork neck was one of the two almost every time during my recent flights between Taipei and Hong Kong. On three flights, the flight attendant who came to take my meal choice told me pork neck was the only choice left. I don't like eating pork and always choose the other meal. Even thinking of pork neck gives me the ick.

　　The expression "gives you the ick" is used to describe a feeling of dislike or shock that makes you feel sick. Chicken feet give me the ick too. I told the flight attendants all three times that I can’t stomach pork neck. If you can’t stomach certain types of food, it means you can’t tolerate or accept it or you find it unappetizing. All three times, the flight attendants miraculously managed to get my choice even though they had told me there was none left!

　　Cathay has a priority system, taking orders first from passengers depending on their Marco Polo club status. My status used to be Gold, the second highest, giving me priority. It was unfair to other passengers. My status is now Green, the lowest, because I don’t fly much. That’s why when it’s my turn to choose, there is often none left of what I want even though I paid the same business class fare as passengers with higher club status. Cathay should serve passengers starting from the front row like other airlines.

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　　在过去两个月，我搭了几次国泰航空的商务舱位，从台北飞往香港，做一些传媒项目的工作。那只是短途机，因此只有两款餐食选项是可以理解的。而几乎每一次，两个选项中总会有一个是猪颈肉。在三次航班上，过来为我点单的空中服务员都告诉我，只余下猪颈肉可以选。我不喜欢猪肉，总会选另一款餐食。单单想到猪颈肉便gives me the ick。

　　习语gives you the ick是用来形容令你恶心的厌恶或震惊。鸡脚也会叫我反胃（give me the ick）。我三次都跟空服员说，我can’t stomach猪颈肉。若你can’t stomach某种食物，意即你不能忍受或接受它，又或它提不起你的食欲、令你倒胃。而那三次，空服员最终都奇迹地给我我选的另一款餐食，即使他们告诉过我那已经没有了！

　　国泰有一个优先服务系统，根据乘客的马可孛罗会级别去为他们点餐。我曾经是金卡会员，就是第二高的级别，令我有优先选择权。这对其他乘客并不公平。现在，我是最低的绿卡，因为我不常搭飞机。因此，到我选餐的时候，我想要的总没有了，即使我跟其他搭商务舱更高级的乘客付一样的价钱。国泰理应像其他航空公司般，由第一行开始提供服务。

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Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻

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