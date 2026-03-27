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又中又英 | In a pickle | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
2小時前
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　　It is expensive to fight wars. That reality has started to sink in for US President Donald Trump. Numerous media reports have said the US is spending about US$1billion a day in its war with Iran. Official figures estimate the US spent at least US$11.3 billion in the first six days of the war. Trump knows he is in a pickle. That's why he has asked Congress to approve US$200 billion for the military. The expression "started to sink in" used this way means started to realize the unpleasant reality of a situation. To be in a pickle means to be in a difficult situation.

　　The media asked Trump during his recent White House meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi why he needed US$200 billion for the military. He told reporters US$200 billion is a small price to pay for the military to stay tippy top. The informal expression "tippy top" means the very top or the highest point of something. But asking Congress for US$200 billion to fund the war is a hard sell. The expression "hard sell" means someone, such as a salesman, trying very hard to persuade a customer to buy something.

　　Congressional members, including some belonging to Trump's Republican Party, are skeptical about approving such a huge amount of money which could prolong the war. Democratic Party legislators are furious Trump didn't get Congressional approval or even consult Congress before starting the war. The US Constitution states only Congress has the power to formally declare war. Trump will have to do a lot of hard selling to convince Congress to approve US$200 billion for the military.

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　　打仗需要很多钱。美国总统特朗普终于开始意识到（started to sink in）这个现实了。无数传媒报道已直指，美国跟伊朗开战，每天耗费约十亿美元。官方数据估计，单单在战争的首6天，美国就花费了至少113亿美元。特朗普知道自己深陷窘境（in a pickle），因此他已请求国会批出2000亿美元拨款作军事用途。习语"started to sink in"在这里是指开始意会到某个处境中令人不快的现实。To be in a pickle是指在困境之中。

　　特朗普最近在白宫与日本首相高市早苗的会面期间，传媒问他为何需要2000亿美元军费。他跟记者们说，2000亿美元用来令美军保持tippy top是很小的代价。非正式习语tippy top是指某事物的顶尖或最高点。然而，请求国会批出2000亿美元资助战事是太hard sell－－习语hard sell是指某人，例如一个销售员，硬销游说一名顾客去买某样商品。

　　国会议员，包括一些跟特朗普一样隶属共和党的，对于要批准这么大笔金钱亦抱怀疑态度，因为这会延长了战事。特朗普开战前没有得到国会批准，甚或咨询国会，民主党议员对此更是大发雷霆。美国宪法列明，只有国会才有权正式宣战。特朗普要说服国会批出2000亿美元作军需，将有许多硬销（hard selling）工夫要做了。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻

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