Copyright © 2026 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 | Buckle up | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
59分鐘前
阅讀更多
生活 专栏
內容

　　Seat belts save lives. Numerous studies have shown that. It is estimated that over one million lives have been saved globally since vehicle manufacturers began installing seat belts in 1959. Studies also show seat belts reduce the risk of death by about 50 percent. Seat belts have saved about 330000 lives in the US between 1960 and 2012. They save about 15000 lives in the US every year. I firmly believe in seat belts. That’s why I always buckle up. To buckle up means to fasten your seat belt.

　　Buckling up is a strict requirement when airplanes take off and land. But I keep my seat belt on all the time in case of turbulence. The word “turbulence” has several different meanings but used this way it means the irregular movement of air that causes a plane to shake while flying. A new Hong Kong law that requires bus passengers to buckle up has caused a stir. To cause a stir means to cause controversy or trouble in a group of people. Many Hong Kong people said the requirement to buckle up on buses was too troublesome.

　　They had many complaints, including faulty and unhygienic seat belts. It also turned out that the law did not make clear which buses would require passengers to buckle up. The government has suspended the buckling up requirement until it amends the law to make it clearer. I support buckling up in buses. I urge Hong Kong people to buckle up and not to oppose buckling up in buses when the government amends the law.

＊＊＊＊＊＊

　　安全带能救人一命，无数的研究均已证实。自从汽车生产商于1959年开始安装安全带以来，估算挽救了全球超过100万人的生命。研究也显示，安全带可以减低死亡风险约50%。在美国，于1960至2012年间，安全带就挽救了约33万人的生命，每年也救了1.5万人的生命。我坚定地相信安全带，因此我总是会buckle up－－to buckle up的意思是扣好安全带。

　　飞机起飞与降落时，扣上安全带（buckling up）是严格的规定。然而，我会全程佩戴安全带，慎防遇上turbulence。Turbulence有好几个不同的意思，但在这里是指空中的气流，会导致飞机飞行时摇晃不定。香港一条强制巴士乘客佩戴安全带（buckle up）的新法例，近日caused a stir－－to cause a stir意思是备受争议，或在一群人中引起了轰动。许多香港人说在巴士上强制扣安全带（buckle up）的规定是过于麻烦。

　　他们也有许多投诉，包括有缺陷和不衞生的安全带。及后发现原来法律条文并未清晰要求哪一些巴士需要乘客佩戴安全带（buckle up）。政府已经暂缓强制佩戴安全带（buckling up）的规定，直至法律条文修改清晰。我支持在巴士上扣安全带（buckling up）。我呼吁香港人搭巴士时扣好安全带（buckle up），而当政府修例后，亦不去反对在巴士上要扣上安全带（buckling up）。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻

最Hit
长者咭/乐悠咭点样分？35+精选优惠 申请方法/文件/两咭分别/申请教学一文睇清
长者咭/乐悠咭点样分？35+精选优惠 申请方法/文件/两咭分别/申请教学一文睇清   
生活百科
15小時前
40楼业主难忍等䢂时间长 声称繁忙时间「20分钟」 宁愿贱卖也要离开
40楼业主难忍等䢂时间长 声称繁忙时间「20分钟」 宁愿贱卖也要离开
海外置业
14小時前
北捷让座风波｜易服男「Fumi阿姨」踢飞老妇 法庭判罚$1000
北捷让座风波｜易服男「Fumi阿姨」踢飞老妇 法庭判罚$1000
两岸热话
7小時前
六合彩｜头奖1900万结果出炉 即刻入嚟对冧巴睇你中唔中！
六合彩｜头奖1900万结果出炉 即刻入嚟对冧巴睇你中唔中！
社会
5小時前
最平澳门直通巴路线? ！OK巴士增深圳来往珠海澳门路线 罗湖、福田经深中通道 1.5小时直达拱北口岸
最平澳门直通巴路线? ！OK巴士增深圳来往珠海澳门路线 罗湖、福田经深中通道 1.5小时直达拱北口岸
旅游
14小時前
「影坛女汉子」惊爆患恶疾「肚大如怀孕」体重暴胀 扶墙走路险失明惊险一刻曝光
「影坛女汉子」惊爆患恶疾「肚大如怀孕」体重暴胀 扶墙走路险失明惊险一刻曝光
影视圈
10小時前
星岛申诉王｜北角$29自助餐变长者食堂 直击场内墟冚迫爆争食
02:08
星岛申诉王｜北角$29「酒店式」任食放题自助餐 直击场面墟冚10分钟被抢空
申诉热话
19小時前
北上深圳办年货！免费年宵巴士线开通 直达6大花市 罗湖/莲塘/福田口岸
北上深圳办年货！免费年宵巴士线开通 直达6大花市 罗湖/莲塘/福田口岸
旅游
14小時前
冯盈盈玲珑浮凸身材挑战极限冰水浴 「冰火交融」比坚尼照辣到喷火大方晒丰满上围
冯盈盈玲珑浮凸身材挑战极限冰水浴 「冰火交融」比坚尼照辣到喷火大方晒丰满上围
影视圈
9小時前
排公屋19年派长沙湾「头奖盘」 港女死守「一潜规则」掀议：点做到！？｜Juicy叮
排公屋19年派长沙湾「头奖盘」 港女死守「一潜规则」掀议：点做到！？｜Juicy叮
时事热话
13小時前
更多文章
又中又英 | Dry January | 褚简宁
　　Hong Kong normally has a dry January. I arrived in Hong Kong about three weeks ago and it was a dry January with comfortable temperatures except for two days with a little rain. Hong Kong winters ar
2026-02-06 02:00 HKT
又中又英