又中又英 | Monroe Doctrine | 褚简宁

History geeks will likely be familiar with the Monroe Doctrine. It is named after US President James Monroe who declared it in 1823. The word “geek” used this way means a person who knows a lot about a particular subject. History geeks are very interested in history. The Monroe Doctrine was a US policy which warned European nations against further colonization or interference in the Americas. The US said the Western Hemisphere would be under its influence, including Canada, Central America, South America, which includes Venezuela, the Caribbean, and Greenland. In exchange, the US would not interfere in European affairs.



The US went beyond the Monroe Doctrine in the 1900s by copying other empires which colonized countries for their wealth. It annexed Hawaii, took control of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines from Spain, and built the Panama Canal to benefit the US. The Barack Obama administration declared the Monroe Doctrine dead in 2013, but it was already dead in fact after World War II. President Donald Trump has now breathed new life into the Monroe Doctrine. To breathe new life into something means to give new energy or excitement to something. He did that by ordering US forces to invade Venezuela and capture its president Nicolás Maduro.



Trump initially said the invasion’s purpose was to bring Maduro to the US on drug-related charges but has now made clear he wants to control Venezuela’s vast oil reserves. His administration has said the US considers the Western Hemisphere its backyard. Trump now wants to take over Greenland for its mineral wealth. The Monroe Doctrine has now been nicknamed the Donroe Doctrine. Don is, of course, short for Donald.



历史迷（history geeks）大概对门罗主义（Monroe Doctrine）很熟悉。它是由美国总统占士．门罗于1823年所宣布，因此以他的名字来命名。Geek在这里的意思是一个人在特定的题目上知之甚详；history geeks则是对历史非常热衷的人。门罗主义（Monroe Doctrine）是美国的政策，警告欧洲国家勿再进一步殖民或干预美洲。美国当时说，西半球（Western Hemisphere）包括加拿大、中美洲、南美洲将会在其影响力之下，而这些地方又包括委内瑞拉、加勒比地区以及格陵兰，而美国亦以不干涉欧洲事务作为交换。



美国于1900年代超出了门罗主义（Monroe Doctrine），复制其他帝国的模式，为其他国家的财富而殖民当地。它吞并了夏威夷，从西班牙手中夺取波多黎各、关岛和菲律宾的控制权，又建巴拿马运河以令美国得益。巴拉克．奥巴马的政府于2013年宣布门罗主义（Monroe Doctrine）已不复存在，但它实际上于二次世界大战后已然名存实亡。美国总统当劳．特朗普现在给门罗主义（Monroe Doctrine）赋予新生命（breathed new life into）。To breathe new life into something是指为某事物注入活力、带来起色。他的做法是下令美军进攻委内瑞拉，捉拿其总统尼古拉斯．马杜罗。



特朗普起初说，进攻的目的是将马杜罗带返美国，以面对毒品相关的控罪，但现时更明确的是，他想控制委内瑞拉巨大的石油储量。他的政府已表明，美国视西半球（Western Hemisphere）为其后院。特朗普现在谋着格陵兰的矿产资源，意图占领它。门罗主义（Monroe Doctrine）现在给暱称为当罗主义（Donroe Doctrine），当中的「当」当然就是当劳的简称。



Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻