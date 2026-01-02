又中又英 | Boardwalk | 褚简宁

Strolling along a boardwalk with a view of the ocean lifts my spirits. I like boardwalk walks on pleasant summer days and cold winter days. I bundle up for boardwalk walks in winter. Promenade walks with city, mountain, or sea views are also enjoyable. If something lifts your spirits, it means it makes you cheerful. To bundle up means to wear a thick coat, scarf, gloves, and hat on very cold days. I sometimes went for boardwalk walks when I lived in the US.



The Atlantic City boardwalk in New Jersey, and the Ocean City boardwalk in Maryland, are among the best in the US. I have been to both. The Hong Kong government has finally opened the Eastern section of the harbourfront walk. It is the last section of the 13 km (8-mile) harbourfront walk linking Kennedy Town to Shau Kei Wan, which took 16 years to plan and build. I have been to the Kennedy Town part and some other sections. I intend to walk the new section when I am in Hong Kong later this month.



Hong Kong’s English-language media and the government’s English press release described the Kennedy Town to Shau Kei Wan harbourfront walk as a boardwalk. That is, strictly speaking, incorrect. A boardwalk is a path made of wooden boards built along a beach or seaside. The 13 km Hong Kong harbourfront walk does not have wooden boards. It is more accurately described as a promenade. A promenade is a paved walkway, usually but not always, along a waterfront. A boardwalk is a type of promenade, but the Hong Kong promenade is not a real boardwalk because it doesn’t have wooden boards.



在木板散步道（boardwalk）上漫步，观赏海洋景致，总能令我精神一振（lifts my spirits）。我喜爱在舒适宜人的夏日与冷酷的冬日在板道（boardwalk）上散步。冬天在板道（boardwalk）上散步，我会穿厚衣，将自己包得紧紧的（bundle up）。在步道上（promenade）散步，不论旁边是城市、山间抑或临海的风景，尽皆令人心旷神怡。若某事物lifts your spirits，意即它令你愉快、精神振奋。To bundle up即在寒冷的天气，将保暖的厚褛、围巾、手套和帽都穿上。我住美国的时候，有时会去板道（boardwalk）漫步。



新泽西州大西洋城的木板散步道（boardwalk），以及马利兰州大洋城的木板散步道（boardwalk），都是美国最佳板道之二。我两个都有到访过。香港政府终于开放海滨板道的东岸段了，它是连接坚尼地城至筲箕湾，长13公里（8英里）海滨步道的最后一段，整个步道由策划至建成历时16年。我去过坚尼地城一段，以及其他好几段。我计划今月尾在香港时，到新的路段上走走。



香港的英文媒体以及政府的英文新闻稿，都将坚尼地城至筲箕湾海滨步道称为boardwalk。这严格来说并不正确。A boardwalk是在海滩或海旁以木板建成的小路，而香港这13公里的海滨长廊并没有木板，更准确的形容应是promenade。A promenade就是铺好的步道，不是所有但大部分都建在海旁。Boardwalk是promenade的一种，然而香港的promenade却不是真正的boardwalk，因为它没有木板。



