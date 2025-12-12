Copyright © 2025 SingTao Ltd.All rights reserved.

又中又英 - Violence Movies | 褚简宁

又中又英
又中又英
Michael Chugani 褚简宁
3小時前
　　American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino is known for using violence in his movies. His 2015 movie The Hateful Eight and his 2003 movie Kill Bill: Vol 1 are considered among his most violent movies. I have seen The Hateful Eight but not Kill Bill: Vol 1 and Kill Bill: Vol 2. Many people consider movies that use over the top violence difficult to watch. I also feel uncomfortable watching movies that use over the top violence. The expression “over the top” means too extreme or too much of something, such as Christmas decorations.

　　I like watching movies about Jesus Christ during the Christmas season, but one such movie I watched some time back made me very uncomfortable. It was the 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ directed by Mel Gibson. The violent whippings of Christ hours before his crucifixion and the nailing of Christ to the cross were too gory for me. If a movie is too gory, it means it shows too much blood and violence. I recently came across a 1992 movie written and directed by Tarantino called Reservoir Dogs. He is also one of the stars in the movie.

　　The movie, about a failed robbery by a group of gangsters, shows one of the gangsters cutting off the ear of a tied-up policeman. It disgusted me. The movie ended with a Mexican standoff, which means a situation where no one can win. One angry gangster pointed his gun at the gang’s boss. The son of the boss then pointed his gun at the angry gangster. This meant all three had guns pointed at them. They all tried to fire first when no one backed down. But all three were killed in the Mexican standoff.

　　美国导演与演员昆顿．塔伦天奴以在电影中使用暴力而为人所熟知。他2015年的电影《冰天血地8恶人》以及2003年《标杀令》第一集，都被视为他最暴力的电影之二。我看过《冰天血地8恶人》，但就没看过《标杀令》一二集。许多人认为，那些运用暴力到过了火（over the top）的电影，难以观赏。要去看那些暴力过了头（over the top）的电影，我也感到不舒服。习语over the top是指某事做得太极端、过分，又或用得太多了，例如圣诞装饰。

　　我喜爱在圣诞节日期间观看关于耶稣的电影，然而有一出这样的电影，我好些年前看，却令我非常不舒服。那就是2004年由米路吉逊执导的《受难曲》。在基督钉十架前几小时对其残暴的鞭打，以及将基督钉在十架上，对我来说都是too gory——若一套电影是too gory，意即它有太多暴力血腥的镜头。我最近就遇上1992年塔伦天奴编剧和执导的电影《落水狗》。他也是电影的其中一个主演。

　　电影是关于一群歹徒抢劫失败，当中有一幕是那群劫匪割掉一个被绑警员的耳朵。那令我感到恶心。电影最后以一场Mexican standoff结尾，意即一个无人胜出的僵持局面。一个愤怒的黑帮成员用枪指向黑帮老大，老大的儿子继而指向那愤怒的黑帮成员。这就意味着3个人都有枪指向他们。他们全都尝试首先开枪，而无人认输。最终在这场僵局（Mexican standoff）中3人都被杀了。

[email protected]
Michael Chugani褚简宁
中译：七刻

