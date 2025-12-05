又中又英 | A flock flying together | 褚简宁

Politics divide but tragedies unite. This is a troubling reality. The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the US killed almost 3,000. A politically divided America united to grieve and fight terrorism. Hong Kong has seen its share of political divisions but the tragic Wang Fuk Court estate fire in Tai Po has united the city like never before. Hong Kong people became a flock flying together in grief as they tried to absorb the horrific extent of the fire, which has killed at least 159 people. To be a flock flying together means to move forward in unity.



It is hard to move forward when the tragedy is still fresh in the minds of Hongkongers. They tried by seeking solace, with thousands lining up to put flowers outside the burnt buildings. They sought solace by donating money to help the fire victims. To seek solace means to search for comfort during a time of sadness. Generous donations by ordinary Hongkongers, together with contributions by corporations and the government, have raised about $2.8 billion. As the fire raged across seven Wang Fuk Court buildings, some trapped inside became heroes.



A domestic helper from the Philippines used her body to cover a baby, saving the child's life. The helper is now in a hospital ICU. A woman in one burning building went from door to door warning people to escape. Her heroism saved four people and a dog, but she became trapped and died. Heroic firefighters rescued many from the burning buildings. One firefighter sadly died. Hong Kong people need to be pillars of strength as the city tries to heal. Pillars of strength means each person adding strength to the group.



＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊



政治令人分化，但悲剧令人团结，这是个教人苦恼的现实。2001年9月11日针对美国的恐怖袭击，杀死近3000人。在政治上分化的美国团结起来，一起哀痛和打击恐怖主义。香港也经历过政治分化，但悲惨的大埔宏福苑大火，将整个城市前所未有地团结起来。这场大火已令至少159人丧生，香港人也在悲痛中聚在一起（a flock flying together），尝试承受这场大火的可怕。To be a flock flying together是指联合起来，结队向前行。



但当惨剧在香港人脑海中记忆犹新之际，是很难向前行的。他们有数以千计的人排队在烧毁的大厦外部范围献花，尝试在当中寻求慰藉（seeking solace）；亦有人寻求慰藉（sought solace）的方法，是透过捐款协助灾民。To seek solace是指在哀伤的时刻中，寻找一些安慰。香港普通市民的慷慨捐款，连同企业和政府的捐款，已筹得约28亿元善款。当大火在宏福苑7幢大楼间蔓延时，一些受困在内的人成为了英雄。



一位来自菲律宾的家佣，用自己的身躯覆盖佣主的婴孩，救了小孩一命，现在她正在医院的深切治疗部（ICU）。在一个着火的大厦中，一个女人逐家逐户拍门警示邻舍逃生，她英勇的行为救了4个人和一只狗，但她自己却被困，最终丧生。英勇的消防员在燃烧中的大厦里救出许多人，更有一位消防员不幸殉职。当整个城市正在疗伤时，香港人需要成为pillars of strength——pillars of strength是指每个人都成为群体中的力量支柱。



[email protected]

Michael Chugani褚简宁

中译：七刻