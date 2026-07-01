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湯水篇｜冬瓜 鹹紅魚頭 豬脊骨湯 夏天湯 口淡淡 消暑 去濕

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示範影片

效用 : 清熱、清降肺胃之火、口腔潰爛、牙齦腫痛、口臭 、咽喉痛、口瘡

Efficacy: clearing away heat, reducing lung and stomach fire, oral ulcers, gum swelling and pain, bad breath, sore throat, and mouth sores

注意 :

體質寒涼者，只飲少少為佳

初懷孕者，不宜飲用

Note: For those with a cold constitution, it is better to drink less, 

Not suitable for pregnant women

份量serving  :  3 人ppl

烹調時間 cooking time :  70分鐘

材料 Ingredients

1122g冬瓜 winter melon

172g 豬脊骨 pork back bone

266g 半邊紅魚鹹魚頭 1/2 pc salted Red fish head

1/3塊pc 陳皮 tangerine peel

2 片 pc 厚薑片thick ginger slice

3000ML清水 water

方法 : method :

1. 冬瓜擦洗外皮，切厚稜角形或片。

Scrub the skin of the winter melon. Cut it into thick, angled pieces or slices.

2. 沖洗豬豬脊骨，汆水。

Wash and blanch the pork backbone until the dirt is out.

3. 沖洗咸鹹魚頭。和薑片一起汆水。直至出現黃色泡沫。

再沖水，用清水浸泡一會。

Wash the salted red fish head. And blanch it with a ginger slice until the yellow bubbles appear.Wash it again and soak it in clear water.

4. 放入薑片及陳皮於3000ml清水中，轉大火。

沸騰后，加入豬脊骨、鹹魚頭，繼續大火煮。

中途撇走浮現的黃色泡沫。

Add the tangerine peel and thick ginger slice to 3,000ml of water. Turn to high heat. Add the pork backbone and salted red fish head to the soup. Boil it with high heat.skim off the yellow foam that rises to the surface

5. 15分鐘後，加入冬瓜，轉中火。

中途撇走浮現的黃色泡。

Add the winter melon after 15 minutes of cooking. Turn to med heat. skim off the yellow foam that rises to the surface.

6. 45分鐘後，冬瓜肉變透明，便可關火。

註 : 亦可煲至冬瓜肉少少甩離

Cook until the winter melon turns translucent. About 45 minutes. Turn off the fire. Note: You can also cook until the winter melon meat slightly separates.

完成

Finish

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