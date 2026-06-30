又中又英 | Die - hard fans | 褚簡寧

Many Hong Kong football fans are understandably disappointed that this year's World Cup is being played in North America. The time difference means local fans will have to watch some of their favourite teams play in the middle of the night in Hong Kong. But I am sure some die-hard fans will watch even if it means they will be bleary-eyed in the morning. A die-hard fan is a loyal and dedicated fan of something, such as a sports team or a celebrity. The word “bleary-eyed” used this way means eyes that look tired or red caused by lack of sleep.



I am not a die-hard fan of football, but I was sometimes bleary-eyed during my younger days in Hong Kong watching Cantonese dramas on TV. My favourite drama series was The Bund with Chow Yun-fat playing the main role. I have watched several versions of The Bund, including sequels and a Mainland China remake, but the original is my favourite. To me, Chow Yun-fat is Hong Kong’s best actor. I have followed most of the TV dramas with him playing a big role.



I read a recent newspaper article that said he has been secretly providing financial help to retired former backstage TV colleagues, such as lighting technicians and camera crews. He also paid for large dinners with retired colleagues. His secret financial help for retired colleagues became known after The Bund co-star Ray Lui shared it online. I have long admired Chow’s frugal lifestyle, philanthropy, and picking up debris after typhoons. A frugal lifestyle is a simple lifestyle without wasting money. Maybe one day I will get to meet him!



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許多香港足球球迷對於今年世界盃在北美舉行感到失望，是可以理解的。兩地時差意味着在香港的本地球迷若要觀賞自己喜歡的球隊作賽，得在香港時間的深夜才行。不過我肯定，有些die-hard fans還是照看不誤，即使到了早上他們都會是bleary-eyed。A die-hard fan就是對某事物例如體育隊伍又或一個名人忠實而狂熱的擁躉。Bleary-eyed在這裏是指因為睡眠不足，雙眼通紅又或睡眼惺忪。



我並非足球的死忠（die-hard fan），但我年輕的時候在香港看粵語電視劇集，有時也會熬夜看到睡眼惺忪（bleary-eyed）。我最喜愛的電視劇是《上海灘》，由周潤發擔當男主角。我看過幾個《上海灘》的版本，包括續集和內地的重拍版，但還是最喜歡原初的版本。對我來說，周潤發是香港最佳演員。他主演的電視劇，大部分我都有追看過。



我最近讀到一篇新聞報道，指他有暗中賬濟電視台一些已退休的前幕後同事，例如燈光師和攝製隊人員。他也有設宴廣邀退休同事。他暗中援助退休同事一事，在《上海灘》另一主演呂良偉於網上公開後才為人所知。我一直都很欣賞周潤發的frugal lifestyle、慈善，以及在颳風過後撿起倒塌的樹枝。A frugal lifestyle就是不揮霍、節儉簡樸的生活方式。或許有一天，我有機會可以跟他見上一面！



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Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻

