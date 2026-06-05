又中又英 | Broligarchy | 褚簡寧

Artificial intelligence has taken the world by storm. Many people have become avid users of AI. But AI has also spooked some people. If something or someone takes the world by storm, it means that something or person suddenly becomes very successful or popular. If you are an avid user of something, such as AI, it means you passionately or frequently use it. To be spooked by something means to be frightened by it, such as an unusual noise outside your door. I sometimes use the free version of Google’s Gemini for simple things but am not an avid user.



I wrote in a recent column that many Americans are rebelling against AI, including new college graduates who worry AI will eliminate entry level jobs. An entry level job is a starting position for people with no experience in that type of job. The rebellion is mostly against America’s so-called tech bros and broligarchy. Residents in the US state of Utah are angrily opposing a planned AI data centre financed by a tech bro that is twice the size of Manhattan. A tech bro is a slang term for a very rich and often arrogant man in the tech industry.



The new word “broligarchy” refers to a small group of men in the tech business or who are extremely rich and powerful. It is used to describe high tech and AI bosses such as tech bros Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Broligarchy is a combination of the words bro and oligarchy. An oligarchy is a government run by a small group of very powerful people or a small group of very powerful people which controls the government and society.



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人工智能（AI）的風潮已席捲全球（taken the world by storm）。許多人都成為了AI的狂熱用家（avid users）。然而，AI亦嚇壞了（spooked）好些人。若某事或某人 takes the world by storm，意即他們突然變得很成功、流行、風靡全球。若你是某事物例如AI的 avid user，那即是你很熱衷或頻繁使用它。To be spooked by something是指被某事物嚇到，例如你門外一道很不尋常的聲音。我有時會用谷歌免費版的Gemini來做些簡單的事情，但我並非熱衷的用戶（avid user）。



我在之前的一篇文章裏就有寫過，許多美國人都在反抗AI，包括新一屆大學畢業生，他們擔憂AI會淘汰許多 entry level jobs。An entry level job就是入門級的職位，讓沒有工作經驗的人得以投入職場。人們的反對主要集中於美國所謂的「科技兄弟」（tech bros）和「兄弟寡頭政治」（broligarchy）。美國猶他州的居民正憤怒地抗議由一個科技兄弟（tech bro）出資，計劃在當地興建的一個AI數據中心，該中心面積預計是曼哈頓的兩倍。A tech bro是俚語，意指在科技領域中非常有錢又往往很傲慢的男人。



新字「broligarchy」則是指一小撮在科技企業中極為富有且有權勢的男人，是用來形容高科技或AI的金主，例如科技兄弟（tech bros）伊隆‧馬斯克和馬克‧朱克伯格。Broligarchy是由bro和oligarchy二字合併而成。Oligarchy就是寡頭統治，是由少數很有權勢的人掌權的政府，又或是操控政府和社會的一小群有勢力人士。



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Michael Chugani褚簡寧

中譯：七刻

